As Lord Eddard Stark used to say so ominously in “Game of Thrones,” winter is coming.
Just in the last few days as it’s gotten colder and rates of COVID-19 infection have started to climb again, I’ve sensed a growing dread among those around me.
“It’s shaping up to be a brutal season,” said Kim Gorgens, a professor of psychology helping coordinate the COVID-19 response at the University of Denver. “For a lot of folks it has already felt bleak for a long time, and they’re looking at this uphill slog through a season where it’s darker for longer, and you can spend less time outdoors.”
You probably only need to look around your own household to see the signs. Your extrovert is frustrated, your introvert is in her head. It is a challenge not to spend leisure time binge watching or on the phone. Students feel frustrated, unsuccessful and unable to access the external approval that developing personalities crave
And we’re about to spend less and less time with whatever meager social connections we have been able to cobble together even at a distance. So, even though we have been learning to coexist with the "Vid," the subtle anxieties of the situation are stacking up in aggregate.
When you add in the divisive politicking of the moment, the raging wildfires, the protests in the streets, we’re all feeling a collective sense of powerlessness. And the key to mental wellness, my psychologist wife tells me, is to give people a sense of power.
“This is a time in human history where truly most of us have no control over a lot of things happening in our lives right now,” Gorgens explains. “We are at the mercy of vaccine developers and scientists and distributors who will make that available to some portion of the population someday."
So how are we to cope with Pandemic Winter? And the return to indoor life? The summer brought some relief with outdoor get-togethers, walks and bike rides and hikes, but now we’re facing both a surge in infections and a surge in stress as we move from a coronavirus sprint to a marathon.
“It’s a bleak landscape, and that said, the one thing we know about humankind is that, for reasons that we can’t even put our finger on, we’re resilient,” said Gorgens.
“I study the brain and we don’t know why people can endure tremendous oppression and exhaustion and brutality, and in this case this prolonged state of mental suffering, and persist.”
But we do. For most of us, it’s victory at the survive mark rather than the thrive mark, but we do somehow persist.
“There are ways to pack your own system to ensure that you weather everything that is coming in the months ahead, said Gorgens. “The power we do have is over our routine,”
She says there is a magic trifecta of ways to cope with the coming winter.
“The most efficacious interventions that we have are the same tools that a doctor leaving home in his horse-drawn carriage had at the turn of the century.“
As it turns out, things like sleep really matter, meaning regular bed times and wake up times. And nutrition. Being thoughtful about what you eat as well as managing substances such as alcohol and, here in Colorado, marijuana.
And movement.
That’s the magic COVID-fighting trifecta — regular patterns of sleep, good nutrition and physical activity.
“I’ll spend my whole career looking for innovation in Doritos and Netflix that spurs mental health,” laughed Gorgens. “But I haven’t found it yet."
With physical activity, Gorgens says that doesn’t mean you have to become a marathoner to get through this, um, marathon. “If you can get to an elevated heart rate for 60 seconds at a time, a few times a day, that’s the kind of thing that is attainable and builds directly brain volume,” which is the most important thing in warding off depression.
One good thing, Gorgens says, is that we’re all going through this slog together. So it's important we all form a giant support system for the winter ahead.
I worry that social support will look a lot different for us now. In the last few months, at least we could go out and eat on the patio 6 feet across from someone we hadn’t seen in a while. That’s not going to be possible very soon.
And replacing that with something that can feel as supportive in a virtual way can be kind of tricky.
“It’s Facetime and phone calls and letters, and checking on your neighbors, calling grandparents an extra time a week,” recommends Gorgens.
Gorgens has a freshman son at DU, so she’s gotten a taste of navigating this crisis as both an educator and a parent.
She thinks this experience will have a lasting impact on this generation of college kids and how they value social connection.
“They may not squander it the way the rest of us have,” Gorgens speculates. “’Oh, I’m working real hard I didn’t have time to catch up with a relative or neighbor’ or whatever. Now you see the luxury that that was, and you appreciate the necessity (of social ties) as a legitimate lifesaving intervention. That may be the best thing that comes out of this — that we don’t take those daily social contacts for granted anymore.”
So yes, winter is coming. But perhaps the season's hearth fires will rewarm our hearts toward each other some. It could be that winter's sequestering snows make us all work a little harder creating the fellowship we so desperately need to see us through.