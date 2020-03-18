A plan is underway to provide child care for Pikes Peak region hospital and medical workers, emergency responders, law enforcement, nursing home staff and others working on the front lines to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Under the Colorado Emergency Child Care Collaborative that Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday, local child care providers have started assessing the community need for slots for children whose parents are employed in critical fields, said Diane Price, president and CEO of Early Connections Learning Centers in Colorado Springs.
“We see child care as a community support; we’re vital to the economy of our community in order to get through this crisis,” she said.
Early Connections, the oldest nonprofit child care organization in Colorado, is part of the new statewide collaborative.
Last week’s closure of all 17 Pikes Peak region public school districts as well as most private schools also led some preschools, day cares and child care centers to close, including city-run community centers that serve children after school.
But closures of businesses such as bars, sit-down eateries, casinos, ski areas and others also have led to decreased attendance at area centers and homes, opening up some temporary slots, Price said.
After determining how many licensed homes and centers have such emergency care openings, parents will have access to a list of providers, she said.
Child care centers follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health department guidelines for sanitation and contact, Price said. At the four open centers her organization operates, staff-to-child ratios are being kept low, she said, to minimize contact children have with each other.
The main issue is while children in general apparently are not as susceptible to the new respiratory virus as older adults and those with underlying or chronic health problems, children “certainly would be carriers,” said Noreen Landis-Tyson, president and CEO of Community Partnership for Child Development, or CPCD.
“Children are carriers of everything, and that’s the concern more than anything else,” she said.
While CPCD, the local agency that administers Head Start programs for low-income young children and preschoolers, has closed its sites because most are school-based, the organization is part of the collaborative to ensure low-income families of birth to 5 year olds are able to find care, if they need it, Landis-Tyson said.
Her staff is preparing to work at Early Childhood Learning Centers, if needed. And, should more space be called for to accommodate children, she’ prepared to reopen some of classrooms that are not in schools.
“We’re hearing the governor wants centers kept open as much as possible,” Landis-Tyson said. “We’re still trying to figure out the demand.”
The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region also has stepped up to help. While the organization closed all of its gym and class facilities on Tuesday through April 18, critical child care is being offered from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for ages 5-12 at the Garden Ranch and Tri-Lakes YMCA locations.
Garden Ranch has 30 open spaces, and Tri-Lakes has 75, said spokeswoman Jenna Press, with each site accommodating 100 children.
The cost is $46 per child per day for nonmembers and $40 a day for members, with financial aid available. The cost for families on the before- and after-school care plan is $15 per child per day for nonmembers and $10 for members. Registration is available at https://ppymca.org/programs/youth/youth/child-care.
Between the YMCA program and the collaborative that's working to identify and fill temporary spaces at licensed homes and centers, “We’re prepared to take care of everyone,” Landis-Tyson said.