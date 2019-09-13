Health officials are investigating after four people became sick after visiting Glenwood Hot Springs Resort pool.
Garfield County Public Health has confirmed four cases of cryptosporidiosis, which is cause by a microscopic parasite, in people who had been to pool since mid-August, according to a statement from the department. The parasite is commonly spread by swallowing contaminated water, such as in a swimming pool.
Officials say cryptosporidiosis causes watery diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, fever and weight loss. Symptoms last between one to two weeks and most people can recover without treatment.
Though chlorine levels were within the appropriate regulatory range at the time cases were reported, the cryptosporidium parasites are resistant to concentrations of chlorine, the statement said. The parasite can survive in the water for weeks or months.
County health officials are working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment prevent the illness from spreading, the statement said. The resort has also taken all measures to stop the spread of the parasite.