Multiple healthcare agencies teamed up on Wednesday to bring a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic to a Colorado Springs high school, El Paso County Public Health announced in a news release.
The health department partnered with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and firm Nomi Health to hold its first mobile clinic for students, staff members, and parents at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
The clinic administered Pfizer vaccine, which is authorized for anyone 16 years of age or older.
“We appreciate our ongoing collaboration with El Paso County and El Paso County Public Health and are pleased to help support easier and widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines to help keep students and staff engaged in school and activities,” said Cheyenne Mountain School District superintendent Walt Cooper.
County public health director Susan Wheelan said the mobile clinic will help inoculate an under-vaccinated segment of the population: while more than 40% of El Paso County residents have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, only 18% of residents aged 16-19 have done so, according to the county health department.
“Our local data shows 25.6 percent of people ages 16-39 are vaccinated, and more than 150,000 people in this age group who have not yet received any COVID-19 immunization in our county,” Wheelan said. “To achieve the statewide and local goal of vaccinating at least 75 percent of the vaccine-eligible population by July 4, it’s essential younger age groups make progress in getting vaccinated to increase community health protection.”
To help reach the vaccination goal, the three agencies have combined resources to provide two vaccination vans that can be deployed across the county, the release stated. The vans, which can carry up to 400 doses of vaccine, will be able to visit schools, workplaces, and other community venues in the county.
“These vans will be an important addition to the efforts by all of our providers to deliver vaccines to everyone in the county,” said Lisa Powell, program manager for El Paso County Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response.
Locations interested in hosting a vaccination van can request one via email at healthinfo@elpasoco.com. Residents looking to use one of more than 30 providers at 100 locations throughout the county can find a list of providers at www.elpasocountyhealth.org.