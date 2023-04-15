A distraught man rushes into the Emergency Department at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, cradling his bruised and unresponsive 3-month-old grandson. Pleading for help, the man explains that the baby lost consciousness after suffering a fall.

“Sir, my name is Rebecca. I’m one of the nurses,” an emergency room nurse says. “We’re gonna take care of your grandson, OK?”

“And I’m Dr. Reckard. I’m the trauma surgeon,” a doctor tells the grandfather. “We’ll take good care of him.”

A nurse takes the man aside and explains what the emergency team is about to do. It’s a subtle move that serves two purposes. Speaking softly amid the raised voices of the ER staff, the nurse is reassuring the grandfather, keeping him calm. She’s also keeping him out of the way so the team can get to work.

The “baby” was actually a life-sized practice mannequin. A paramedic played the role of the grandfather. And the scenario was part of the emergency department’s Simulated Trauma Alert Training, conducted each month to sharpen the skills of one of the busiest ER staffs in the state.

The training simulations are typically based on actual past cases.

“If we have a trauma that didn’t go particularly well for some reason, we will work up a scenario to replicate it, so we can work out the kinks,” veteran trauma surgeon Paul Reckard said.

UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central treats more than 14,000 injured patients each year, officials said. As the only Level I trauma center in southern Colorado, the hospital also receives transfers from other medical centers in the state and from neighboring states, including Utah, Kansas and New Mexico.

Many of the trauma cases are of the potentially fatal kind: Motor vehicle crashes; pedestrians or cyclists hit by cars; outdoor recreational accidents; stabbings, and gunshot wounds.

In November, on the night of the deadly mass shooting at Club Q, Central’s emergency department received 12 gunshot victims, some of whom had been hit multiple times. All 12 victims survived.

That night, the ER staff was alerted — through a communications app called Pulsara — that several trauma victims were on the way, and would begin arriving in a few minutes.

But emergencies don’t always work that way, according to trauma program manager Christal Villanueva.

At times, trauma patients — even gunshot victims — will drive themselves to the hospital and walk into the ER unannounced, Villanueva said. Sometimes, like the baby in the training scenario, they are carried in.

“We’ve had vehicles drive up to the door, drop off an injured person and just drive off,” she said.

The STAT training is designed to cover those possibilities, and more. For veteran trauma personnel — whom Reckard calls the “old salts” — the training serves as a refresher, keeping their skills razor-sharp. It also helps introduce new employees to the dynamics of the emergency room.

To an observer, a fully involved emergency room can look chaotic, with more than a dozen people packed into a relatively small space, all seeming to swarm around the patient as they bark commands at each other. But if you watch long enough, patterns begin to emerge. Everyone — the doctors and nurses, the respiratory therapist, the pharmacist, the X-ray technicians — knows their job and is familiar with each other’s jobs. Everyone seems to be moving, but no one bumps into anyone else.

“From an outside perspective, it looks really chaotic,” said trauma nurse Nikki Schroeder. “But everybody knows their roles, and we do a lot of training so that we understand everyone else’s roles. So it may look a little crazy from the outside, but it’s organized chaos.”

“With 20 to 25 people in a room, it can get pretty confusing if there isn’t some control over communication,” Reckard explained. “So we try to emphasize what we call ‘closed-loop communication,’ where if I give an order to the resuscitation nurse, it’s her job to repeat back what I said, so that I know she heard me.”

The monthly training sessions typically feature two trauma scenarios, with a short break in between. In the case of the injured baby, the team quickly determined that he had several fractured ribs, an enlarged pupil, low blood pressure — which indicates possible internal bleeding — and other injuries. If the scenario had been real, after the infant’s vital signs were stabilized, he would have been transferred to the pediatric experts at Children's Hospital, officials said.

After the first session, Villanueva ran the team through an interactive debriefing, during which staffers identified what went well and pointed out “opportunities for improvement.”

“Nobody is perfect. There are always opportunities for improvement,” Villanueva said. “We can work on communication skills, processes, protocols — anything that helps the staff be more prepared, so we can improve the outcome for the next patient.”

After the debriefing, the second scenario began. The team was alerted that a 24-year-old man had been injured while riding a motorcycle without a helmet. Estimated time of arrival: 1 minute.

In the final seconds before the patient rolled in, staff members bantered with each other, with some good-natured ribbing sprinkled in. That sometimes happens in real trauma situations, according to Reckard.

“Humor goes a long way toward defusing the tension of the job,” he said. “But once the patient rolls in, we’re all business.”

Paramedics brought the crash victim in, reported on his status and the trauma team took over. The “patient” (an adult-sized mannequin with realistic-looking road rash, artfully applied by Schroeder beforehand) was conscious, scared and complaining of belly pain. The team quickly assessed the injured man, stabilized a hip fracture and prepared him for a trip to the operating room. The teamwork was even smoother in the second scenario.

In addition to keeping their skills honed, STAT training helps medical professionals roll with the changes in a constantly evolving field.

“(Emergency medicine) is changing all the time,” Reckard said. “The way we do things today is markedly different than when I finished my training in 1990. We’re getting better equipment, the science is getting better. That’s a big part of what this training is about.”

It takes a specialized kind of personality, and a broad array of skills, to work in a busy emergency department, officials said. Flexibility, humility, perseverance, quick thinking and a sense of humor are all essential qualities for a team that could treat as many as 400 serious trauma patients this year.

“The folks who do this are special people,” Reckard said. “This is not a typical job, and these are not typical people. They’re real profefssionals.”

“I love the people I work with,” Schroeder said. “This is a special group. The job can be hard, but the people make it easier.”