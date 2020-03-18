A sign near the Breckenridge Ski Resort gondola in Breckenridge, Colo., Saturday, March 14, 2020, outlines public health guidelines about social distancing to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. Signs with public health guidelines about social distancing to limit the spread of the new coronavirus were posted around the resort, and later in the day, Vail Resorts announced it would close all of its ski areas in North America through March 22, including Breckenridge and Keystone Resort in Summit County.