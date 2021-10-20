Mentally STRONG, an outpatient mental health management clinic, located off Sinton Road held its inaugural award ceremony Wednesday celebrating those who have overcome hardship or have dedicated themselves to promoting mental health in the community.
The award ceremony took place at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and honored ten nominees from organizations around the Pikes Peak Region who were recognized by peers as being mentally strong themselves or committed to helping others become mentally strong. Angels of America's Fallen Karen Kantor took the top prize of $1,000.
The Mentally STRONG method is the lynchpin of the eponymous clinic and was created by found Dr. Cristi Bundukamara. The method utilizes a simple, do-it-yourself approach to mental health that uses aspects of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to help people identify and understand thoughts, feelings and choices and they impact they have on a person's life, the clinic's web site says. Bundukamara said the clinic serves more than 3,000 people.
“My passion is to be able to empower people," Bundukamara said. "We talk about mental strength as an attribute we like in people but we’re not teaching it anywhere. ”
She said the award ceremony is a way to highlight those who demonstrate the tenets of the Mentally STRONG method regardless of whether that person utilized the method or not.
"There's more than one way," she said. "We're not saying that Mentally STRONG is the only but I'm trying to revolutionize the way we think, talk and teach mental strength."
Celise Schuler of Silver Key Senior Services was recognized by her employer. As a primary call taker in customer relations, Schuler fields around 200 calls per day and helps get customers the service they need including health and wellness, meals on wheels and transportation. She started in 1996. Shculer credits her faith as the reason she was nominated.
"I am nominated by the grace of God because the Lord is the one who gives me the strength in my daily life,” she said.