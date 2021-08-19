District 49 is standing firm behind its decision not to report positive COVID-19 cases among its students and staff, according to a Thursday memo from district leadership.
In response to Gov. Jared Polis’ Wednesday statement that all positive coronavirus cases must be reported to a public health agency, the district sent a memo to families and employees stating, in part, that it disagrees with the governor’s contention that the law is “unambiguous” concerning the reporting of COVID positives.
“In a press conference on Wednesday, August 18, Governor Polis asserted that schools must report all cases,” the memo read. “In response to Governor Polis’ assertion, we respectfully disagree that the guidance is unambiguous.”
Citing guidance from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, district leadership contended that while medical providers and labs are obligated to report COVID positives, schools are required to report them only if they perform the test themselves.
The state guidance states, “If school personnel perform and interpret rapid testing on-site, they are functioning as a clinical lab and are required to report all results.”
Schools and child care facilities are encouraged, not required, to report single COVID cases that are brought to their attention, the guidance further states.
“We are not qualified or equipped to make medical determinations, so we decline to pass on secondhand, unverified information or rumors about who may have COVID,” the District 49 memo stated.
In an earlier memo, dated Aug. 2, district leadership outlined its COVID-19 protocols for the school year, declaring that they “do not expect or want to know” about any individual’s medical information, including COVID status.
In Thursday's communication, the district suggested that last year’s masking, contact tracing and quarantine protocols did students more harm than good.
“It is our judgement, backed by months of student and community observation and interaction, with corresponding experiential data, that the risks of quarantine far outweigh the risks of the disease,” the memo stated. “That is why we will not facilitate voluntary reporting and contact tracing that are designed to direct healthy individuals into quarantine and isolation.”
The district will continue to consult with El Paso County Public Health to ensure that its protocols do not violate any laws, according to the document.
“If staff or families are concerned about their status, we recommend they consult directly with a medical professional who can conduct conclusive testing and make any required medical reports,” the memo read.