Only the hardiest of souls will attempt to get their steps outdoors on this raw winter Tuesday in February.

Even walking from the car to the Chapel Hills Mall front door is akin to traversing a brutal polar vortex, made no less warmer by the familiar sounds of Sister Sledge’s 1979 hit “We are Family” emanating from outdoor speakers and welcoming visitors to the complex.

Inside, though, exists a temperate sweet spot, where the tunes are never too loud, nor too soft, but just right; a hot meal on a cafeteria tray is minutes away; and your bedraggled eyebrows can be threaded into any number of shapes at Eyebrow Magic 2.

Among the few folks perched on benches waiting for their favorite store or snack option to open at 11 a.m. is another breed of regulars — the mall walkers. Their scuffed and worn sneakers give them away, as well as the swishing ponytails, the soft pants and the speedy way they walk along the perimeters, turning at corners to stay close to the walls of the alcoves off the main hallways. All in an effort to get in their mileage before moving on with their day.

“I can walk any day of the week, winter, summer, it doesn’t matter,” said Art Bikker. “I’m not going up and down hills all the time. It’s a real blessing. I’m a healthy person. My doctor tells me this is the best medicine I’ve got.”

Bikker’s been perambulating malls for almost four decades. These days he takes weekends off, but he’s at the doors to the food court right around 10:15 a.m. Monday through Friday. The building officially opens to walkers at 10:30 a.m., but sometimes the doors are unlocked earlier. And then he’s off to the foot races.

His routine: multiple laps downstairs and upstairs, adding up to a a 3-mile stretch that takes him about 70 minutes.

“I’m fortunate they let people walk here because it’s such a great atmosphere” Bikker said. “Look at the day — it’s windy outside and cold.”

About 20 to 30 people show up every day without fail, mall staff said, to circumnavigate the 1.6 million-square-foot building, where two laps around is the equivalent of half a mile.

One of those die-hards is Sue Alire, who has a 15-year history of mall walking and aims for 9,000 steps daily. Sometimes she shares her indoor constitutionals with Bikker. She simply likes to walk, she says, and doing it indoors has its perks: “It’s dry and flat,” Alire said.

Contact the writer: 636-0270