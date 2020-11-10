Perhaps it took a global pandemic to reflect on how you care for your body.
Or maybe you need help wading through the stacks of medical advice on how to fight off colds or viruses, including COVID-19.
Whatever your current health concern or situation, Colorado Springs board-certified health and wellness coach Holly Parker wants to help you thrive. She’s hosting an online and donation-based Pandemic Wellness Group to help educate people about lifestyle factors that can help keep you healthy beyond handwashing, distancing and wearing a mask. For more information, go online to hollyparkercoach.com/groups.
“I want to help people take simple actions now to improve their durability and resiliency, both physically and mentally,” says Parker.
The hourlong Zoom sessions will each focus on a theme: mindset, stress management, food, movement, sleep and relationships. Parker will provide 15-20 minutes of education and tips, such as gargling daily with pink Himalayan salt in warm, filtered water for general health. It helps clear toxins from your mouth, esophagus and sinus system, she says, which is important because COVID-19 enters bodies primarily through our sinuses or our mouths. She’ll then open up the session for discussion.
Parker, whose name you might recognize, as she’s also a longtime artist, is on a mission to help people upgrade their health span and maximize their life span.
While you’re likely familiar with the latter, you might be puzzled by health span. Parker says it’s about the vitality and health you have. You might have longevity, in terms of years, but your health span, or vitality, doesn’t match up.
“People have the ability to take care of themselves in a way that their health span increases along with their life span,” she says. “And your vitality, physical wellness and energy matches that life span. You can get up into your 90s or 100s and still be able to go for a hike and still have your brain and be able to get down on the floor and play with your grandkids.”
Parker specializes in the functional medicine approach, which gets to the root of your health concerns and treats from there. You’re attempting to correct the cause of the symptom instead of treating just the symptom itself.
“An enormous percentage of medical issues are related to lifestyle behavior and we put that into the category of chronic illness,” she says. “Eighty to 90% of health concerns people go to the doctor’s office for can be alleviated and improved, if not solved, by dealing with lifestyle behavior.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270