Your handwriting could be the key to make lasting change in your life.
That’s what Misty Cogdill believes. The founder of Handwriting Soul Academy believes the way you make loops or draw lines can reveal stumbling blocks in your life, blocks that can be removed by practicing a new way of writing.
The Florida-based handwriting expert is one of many contributors featured on Awoken TV, kind of like Netflix, but for the spiritually curious.
The new platform features original series, films and content from practitioners immersed in spirituality, wellness and metaphysics. Think medical intuition, feng shui, craniosacral therapy, energy healing, astrology, numerology and Cogdill’s handwriting therapy.
Some of the content is now available online for free through the Awoken TV Facebook page and the Awoken TV YouTube channel. It will move to a subscription basis next month, which you can access online at awoken.tv.
In addition to her “Handwriting for the Soul” show, Cogdill also is part of a regular Zoom series called “Awoken TV: Conscious Conversations” that includes several Colorado Springs women: health and wholeness guide Robin Tapp; transformation expert Heather Anderson; and reiki practitioner and psychic Brenda Martinez.
The group begins with a preselected topic, such as COVID-19 or aligning with your highest self to achieve health and wellness, and often segues into other areas of interest.
“It’s how we’re responding as conscious women coming together to bring solutions to situations,” Cogdill says.
“In the past, women would gossip and complain about their husbands, but we’re coming together to talk about solutions and positive ways to heal and transform.”
It was a marriage at 22 that started Cogdill down the handwriting path. Shortly afterward, she found herself changed in unexpected ways. She describes herself as “bubbly, extroverted, happy” before making the commitment and an “introvert and I analyzed everything and I wasn’t a people person anymore” afterward. She wasn’t pleased.
“What happened? Where did I go?” Cogdill says. “I didn’t like that those parts were missing.”
The trouble, she eventually deduced, began when she changed her last name and, therefore, her signature.
“Some people get married and love their last name and they skyrocket,” she says. That wasn’t the case for her.
After a divorce, she took back her maiden name and watched her personality come flooding back. She began to study the ins and outs of handwriting, and found success by studying others’ signatures, looking for ways they could change their circumstances, including one former co-worker.
“It took three months for the neurological patterns in his mindset to shift, but he did and the walls have come down for him,” Cogdill says.
“He was 47 and he’d been hiding that he was gay. He came out. He couldn’t hide anymore. I never know what will happen to someone when they shift, but it will bring them back to their authentic self.”
Cogdill’s work and workshops can be found at handwritingsoulacademy.com.
While Cogdill likes to focus on handwriting as an avenue toward growth, Tapp, a craniosacral therapist, focuses on the patterns of energy in her clients. If it’s not flowing freely, it’s due to events in our past, usually unhappy ones such as divorce, job discontent and financial instability.
“Usually the things we hang onto aren’t the happy stuff,” she says. “If we don’t allow a free flow of energy through those spaces, it will affect our physical health long term.”
She helps people with their breathing patterns, looking for where they don’t move when they breathe and working on their posture.
“The way we move ourselves and move through the world sets up a feedback loop,” Tapp says.
“If you hunch over, you will see life as a burden. If you stand taller, you’ll move freely and life won’t feel like a burden anymore.”
