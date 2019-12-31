New Year’s resolutions.
I’ve made a few in my life and times. And broken all of them, if memory serves. I can’t recall one that stuck, though it’s been many, many moons since I made the attempt. And why did we decide to bombard ourselves with an insurmountable heap of big life changes effective Jan. 1? This isn’t setting ourselves up for success, friends. Wouldn’t it be nicer to sprinkle them throughout the year?
As it turns out, we’ve been making New Year’s resolutions for thousands of years, going back to the ancient Babylonians 4,000 years ago. Do you think they also wanted to lose weight, exercise more and stop gossiping? Maybe not. According to the website History.com, in a harbinger of more contemporary resolutions to come, these folks promised the gods they’d pay their debts and return borrowed objects. If they succeeded, the gods would smile down upon them throughout the upcoming year. If they failed, they were out of luck and surely out of crops.
Thankfully, we’re not operating under the same sort of pressure. If we flunk out of a resolution come the second week of the new year, so be it. Probably nobody’s fields will go fallow.
I have zero advice on how to uphold resolutions, except to say perhaps let the whole rite go dark this year. I have felt a sense of wild abandon in the past when I do absolutely nothing to set the year off right. And it might feel good come mid-January to realize you haven’t already failed yourself in so many ways.
All that being said, in the spirit of having a column serendipitously scheduled to run on the last day of the year, perhaps the universe is gently nudging me into setting some intentions for life. (And also, my editor.)
What has danced about the insides of my head over the last few weeks are the questions: How do I want to feel in the upcoming year? And what actions could help bring about those emotions? The answer to the former is: contentment, hope, faith. The answer to the latter is hopefully contained within the following.
• Talk to more strangers. No, not the Ted Bundys of the world, but the ones at the grocery store or behind the counter at the coffee shop. I used to think I loathed small talk, but you kind of have to make the chit chat before you can get to the real questions about what it all means, yes? And even if it doesn’t go there, tiny, random and meaningless conversations give me a boost of energy and help me feel more connected to the world.
• Say yes. There’s a lot of talk out there about learning to say no, especially to things you don’t want to do. I got pretty good at that, but unfortunately, some of my nos were too hasty, and I missed out on things I regret not saying yes to. I pledge to give the nod to anything that gives me a feeling of expansiveness.
• Make do with what I have. I have enough clothing, a big enough home, a car that runs. I don’t need to buy more stuff. And if need be, I can attempt to MacGyver what I’ve got.
• “Is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary?” I don’t know who came up with this quote, but it’s always inspired me. And I want to apply it to everything that emerges from my mouth hole, because I know I haven’t in the past, and for that I am sorry. I shall work to forgive myself.
• Work to forgive myself. And then forgive myself some more. And then a little bit more.
• Sing more. Probably my life’s greatest desire was to be a fabulous singer and performer, a Broadway superstar, if you will. Alas, I wasn’t gifted with a voice that could realize that wish. Alongside that, I’ve learned if I’m feeling down, one of the first things to go is music. As in, I don’t listen to it. It’s a Catch-22, because it’s been proven music and, in particular, singing can make you feel better. You do the math. More belting in the car, less podcasts.
• Volunteer. Give at least a few hours a month to something beyond myself.
• Be creative for the pure pleasure of being creative. I have a bad habit of thinking that making something correlates with how likely it is I can make money off of it. Yuck. Where did I pick up that idea? Oh yeah, the culture at large. I want to write my creative fiction and essays because it feels good to express myself, even if nobody ever sees it. I want to start drawing stuff, albeit poorly, because it feels good to get into a space of no thought, only flow.
• Therapy. I don’t care who you are or what kind of childhood you had, we can all use some help to untangle the knots in our psyche. I’ve got plenty to unpack, and I can’t seem to do it all by talking to myself or writing in a journal. I need a human who can listen objectively and hopefully offer insight. Admittedly, I am daunted by the task of finding said human and working it into my life, but no time like the present.
• Find a new way to move my body. Over the past year, I’ve felt an urge to study kundalini yoga, which is vastly different from the vinyasa yoga I practice and teach. Kundalini blends repetitive movements, breathing techniques, meditation and mantra. The several classes I’ve taken in the past decade have led me to believe there’s something life-changing about the practice.
• Create more white space. That means less mindless media consumption that fills our heads with more data than we can possibly absorb. We’ve grown so accustomed to filling our ears and eyes all day long. Podcasts, Netflix, Spotify. I’ve gotten a jump-start on lessening this this with a quiet walk, which is different from my usual podcast walk, in which I hoof around the hood for an hour or so listening to my favorites. Walking sans noise gives my mind time to stretch, breathe and create.
• Take more photos. Of everything and everybody. Special occasions, no occasions, random shots, maybe even selfies, so I can look back in 10 years and admire my youth and naiveté.
