Let there be light.

Wednesday marks the much anticipated winter solstice and also the day with the least amount of daylight. But then the light, she shall return. I try to embrace the gifts of each season, though I’m missing going for walks after work more than usual this year. And taking my dog for his walk feels like a process: jacket, gloves, hat, scarf, tissues. And that’s just for him. Kidding.

This is an official goodbye to autumn, though doesn’t it seem like it’s been over for a while? I tend to feel it’s the next season about a month before it actually becomes that season. In a bit of synchronicity, I found something writer Kurt Vonnegut said in a 1978 commencement speech that resonates:

“Here is the truth about the seasons: Spring is May and June. What could be springier than May and June? Summer is July and August. Really hot, right? Autumn is September and October. See the pumpkins? Smell those burning leaves? Next comes the season called Locking. November and December aren’t winter. They’re Locking. Next comes winter, January and February. Boy! Are they ever cold!”

Winter. A time to burrow in, rest, eat warm foods, drink hot drinks. I have one book recommendation for you: “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May. And no, you don’t have to be going through difficult times to glean some wisdom. But it will help you breathe through this fallow time in Mother Nature and find solace when it comes to the impending hard things, because we all know they’re coming at some point.

Here’s what I learned this fall.

Surrender. The plague comes for us all, or so it seems. I finally fell at the feet of COVID-19, much to my irritation. Zero stars. Do not recommend. I planned to be the one person to avoid getting it, but alas. That’s my hubris speaking. It befouled my Thanksgiving, which is fine, as any reader of this column might remember I’m wishy-washy on the holiday anyway. So not a big loss, but still a loss I wasn’t anticipating.

It’s been six years since I got sick — New Year’s Eve 2015. I remember it well. But I forgot how terrible I am at being sick. Not that anybody is a genius, but some people are able to rest and care for their beleaguered bodies when they fall ill. I struggled with this last month and insisted on taking my poor human shell for very slow walks in the park, continuing to work until I couldn’t, and pretty much staying in denial that I was sick. My best friend kindly yelled at me to rest because it would only take longer to heal if I didn’t. I know all of this — I preached the value of listening to your body for years while teaching yoga classes. Practicing what you preach can be hard. So finally, some days after falling ill, I realized I needed to just surrender to the yuck. Acknowledge it. Be with it. Let it burn through what needed burning through. And here I am, healed, and even more grateful for my health, though that’s never something I take for granted. And reminding you to rest when you don’t feel well. The world won’t collapse without you.

You’re not going to be perfect at anything straight out of the gate. Last month my family taught my 12-year-old nephew how to play solitaire. Not the computer game, but the card game where you play against other people. Four stars. Highly recommend. But it’s a fast-paced game and you have to pay attention to an ever-changing landscape of cards flying in and out and everywhere. It takes getting used to.

My nephew sat next to me and I could feel his frustration building. At any moment, I expected him to throw his cards on the table, stalk off and tell us what a stupid game it is. But as we played, I reminded him it was his first time, how could he possibly know what to do, and that he was doing a great job. I could feel him calm down, thus securing my golden auntie wings for at least a little longer, and he managed to semi get the hang of the game. So this is me reminding you to give yourself that same grace when you try something new. And hey, you’re out there doing new stuff, so good for you. That’s always a win in my book.

People give us more grace than we realize. I spoke with a woman this autumn who’s regularly invited to speak before crowds. But she feels anxious to accept, fearful she’ll accidentally let curse words fly due to dementia.

Her husband reassured her the audience won’t be as appalled by those speech tics as she thinks they will be, and will forgive her. Isn’t that the truth? People forgive us for our mistakes. Not always, of course, but I’d wager more than we think. I tell myself this when I ruminate and flog myself for something I did or said that seems irredeemable. I think about how I’d react if my best friend told me she’d done the same thing, and I realize I’d forgive her in an instant and likely not dwell on it at all.

Practice receiving. Giving is sometimes easier than receiving. It is for me. Here’s one way to practice: Accept a compliment. Just say, “Thank you. That’s very kind of you to say.” Next step: Do not immediately issue back the exact same compliment, as the person who complimented you now knows you said it only to reduce your uncomfortableness. Also, please do not use self-deprecation because you feel awkward, like telling someone you washed your hair after they say it looks pretty.

When I was sick last month, a friend insisted on bringing over groceries. This kind gesture was challenging to accept and I felt a powerful urge to find something nice to do for him in return. But guess what? Accepting and receiving a generous offer is in itself a gift to the person doing the gifting. Doesn’t it feel good to do something nice for someone? When we tell someone to not do something kind for us, we deprive them of that good feeling. Resist thinking of how to return favors. It all balances out in the end, I’d like to believe.

Allow envy to point you toward what you want. Feeling envious of another is one of my least favorite feelings, and it’s no wonder it made the final cut of the seven deadly sins. But instead of resisting the feeling when it snakes its loathsome head up out of the basket, tune into what you feel envious about. Here’s what makes me feel all shades of green: beautiful writers, beautiful singers, people who get to act all day, people who fall in love and stay in love, people who own cabins in the woods or by the ocean. These are all things I want and can maybe make happen for myself, minus the singing. So when you find yourself wanting to smash things in your envious state, at least now you know what you want. Go after it.

