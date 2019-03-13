In celebration of Brain Awareness Week, the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs is hosting a free presentation, "Why Exercise? The Science Behind Aerobic Exercise and its Effect on Mental Health and Recovery," by psychiatrist Dr. Brian Bain.
The event, held in partnership with the Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the DBSA offices, 2132 E. Bijou St., Suite 112.
Founded in 1994, DBSA serves as a self-help resource, support and outreach hub for people living with mood disorders, their family and friends. In addition to other community programs, the non-profit, all-volunteer organization hosts 11 weekly support group meetings at its offices.
Brain Awareness Week is a global campaign aimed at increasing public awareness about the programs and benefits of brain research.
For more information, visit dana.org or dbsacoloradosprings.org.