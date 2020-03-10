An El Paso County man in his 40s — so far the county's first and only presumptive positive coronavirus case — remained isolated at his home in stable condition Tuesday, said a spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health.
The man traveled to California recently, and county health officials have identified and communicated those he was in contact with, said spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt. She could not offer more details.
The man will be ordered to stay at his home until he tests "negative" for the virus two times, Hewitt said. Each test must be taken within 24 hours apart.
Click here for full coverage on coronavirus in Colorado.