Kaiser Permanente is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all its employees and physicians, the health care organization announced in a statement Monday.
Kaiser Permanente, the nation's largest integrated nonprofit health care organization, employs more than 216,000 people and 23,000 physicians. As of July 31, 77.8 percent of employees and 95 percent of physicians were fully vaccinated, officials said in a statement. The organization has set a target date of Sept. 30 to have a fully vaccinated workforce.
Unvaccinated employees and physicians will be required to become fully vaccinated or apply for medical or religious exemption.
Greg Adams, chair and chief executive officer for Kaiser, cites rising COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant among the unvaccinated as a reason for the decision.
“Large groups of unvaccinated people are fueling the current increase in cases and 97-99% of COVID-19 hospital admissions are unvaccinated patients," Adams said in a statement. "Making vaccination mandatory is the most effective way we can protect our people, our patients and the communities we serve. We encourage all health systems and business and industry leaders across the country to play a role in ending the pandemic by doing the same.”
Kaiser Permanente is providing employees paid administrative time to get the shot at one of its vaccination clinics. The organization is coordinating with its labor unions and local, state and federal laws to implement the mandate.
The health care organization has cared for more than 907,000 patients with COVID-19 and has administered more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine.
Dr. Richard Isaacs, co-CEO of the Permanente Federation, vouched for the mandate.
“We must take action to stop this pandemic and get vaccinated," he said in a statement. "The COVID-19 vaccines are scientifically proven to be safe and effective, dramatically reducing the risk of death and serious health outcomes if a person becomes infected. With Kaiser Permanente’s mandatory vaccination policy, we ensure that we are doing all we can to protect ourselves, each other, and those we serve from this deadly virus.”