With scientific data indicating a healthy environment improves the health of humans in mind, Kaiser Permanente has cleared the last hurdle to become the first health care system in the nation to be certified as carbon neutral.
What that means: “One hundred percent of energy we use is being either used in a green way or we offset toward that, which helped us get across the finish line,” said Mike Grobaski, executive director for facilities services in Colorado.
It’s been a long, targeted project to eliminate the organization’s 800,000-ton annual carbon footprint, Grobaski said. That’s the equivalent of taking 175,000 cars off the road.
Kaiser’s two medical offices in Colorado Springs, at Briargate and Parkside, and a third one, Premier, which is scheduled to open early next year, are among the health care system’s 715 medical facilities that worked on the project.
Kaiser operates 37 facilities in Colorado, 29 of which are medical office buildings. Others are labs, administrative buildings and call centers. Kaiser also owns 39 hospitals, none of which are located in Colorado.
A 25,000-square-foot building is being remodeled for the new Kaiser Premier Medical Offices at 3920 N. Union Blvd., which Grobaski said will have energy-efficient equipment and technology and sustainable materials.
Premier Medical Offices will be the first Kaiser facility in Colorado to feature the most recent NextGen model with digital membership cards, self-service kiosks, appointment text notifications, mobile physician workstations, teleconsultation and interactive waiting areas that provide education on healthy lifestyle topics.
The energy initiative, now certified by the CarbonNeutral Protocol, began on the ground level inside and outside of buildings, from reducing energy use in lighting, HVAC and security systems to installing flow-flush toilets to xeriscape landscaping, Grobaski said.
“There was that multiprong effort going on for years,” he said. “Kaiser has always embraced renewable energy and sustainability.”
Installing solar panels and solar carports onsite at Kaiser buildings, and purchasing solar from photovoltaic arrays on the Eastern plains and other new renewable energy generation, also helped reach the goal.
Investing in carbon offsets will counter emissions from natural gas power that heats and cools hospitals, according to officials.
The health care industry overall is responsible for roughly 10 percent of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, Grobaski said.
The carbon offsets the company purchased were chosen for their health benefits, officials said, such as investing in clay-pot water filters in Guatemala that avoid burning wood or gas to boil water and funding a floating health clinic for riverside residents in Indonesia.
Starting in 2013, new large Kasier facilities began obtaining LEED certification for incorporating concerted energy efficiency measures, including six throughout Colorado.
Grobaski said in addition to improving the environment, the effort has led to cost savings for Kaiser, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health plans, serving some 12.4 million members in eight states and Washington, D.C.
“It’s just a good way to operate,” he said. “It saves us money and has a positive impact on the community. It’s tied scientifically to better health outcomes.”