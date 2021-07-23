Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 62F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 62F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.