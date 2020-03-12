Big events banned, NCAA tells fans to stay home over virus (copy)

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is NOT currently recommending that schools or child care facilities proactively close unless they have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The department issued guidelines for emergency school or child care closure on Thursday.

Among the state-ordered criteria for schools is a 72-hour closure for a single case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member. The closure would be for cleaning and social distancing.

Three confirmed cases withing a 30-day period would require a 14-day closure.

The public health department recommends the following precautions for those who plan to attend events:

  • Limit close contact with others and do not shake hands.
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow.
  • Wash your hands regularly, and use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Avoid touching surfaces like elevator buttons, door handles, stadium arm rests and handrails. Use a tissue or your sleeve if you have to touch those surfaces.
  • Avoid touching your face, nose and eyes.
  • If you’re sick, stay home.

 

Read the complete guidelines here.

