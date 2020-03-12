The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is NOT currently recommending that schools or child care facilities proactively close unless they have a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The department issued guidelines for emergency school or child care closure on Thursday.
Among the state-ordered criteria for schools is a 72-hour closure for a single case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member. The closure would be for cleaning and social distancing.
Three confirmed cases withing a 30-day period would require a 14-day closure.
The public health department recommends the following precautions for those who plan to attend events:
- Limit close contact with others and do not shake hands.
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow.
- Wash your hands regularly, and use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching surfaces like elevator buttons, door handles, stadium arm rests and handrails. Use a tissue or your sleeve if you have to touch those surfaces.
- Avoid touching your face, nose and eyes.
- If you’re sick, stay home.