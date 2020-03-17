Hospitals enforce stricter visitor policies, new safety measures, as coronavirus outbreak continues in El Paso County

Attempts to limit the novel coronavirus spread have led businesses to close, limit hours or public access, and send employees home to work remotely or just wait things out.

But shutdowns and social distancing aren’t an option for the health and emergency workers who step up when the rest of us are told to stand back.

The staff at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, which reported the state’s first COVID-19 death Friday, has “trained for this,” spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said.

“Clinical staff – nurses, techs, labs are working, as are our administrators, EVS, (environmental services, such as housekeeping) dietary, facilities, etc…. I’m here,” said Vogrin, in an email.

“This is why people choose this career,” she said. “We’ve had people volunteer to work at the drive-through site.”

The hospital’s drive-up sample collection tent opened last Friday in a parking lot at South Parkside Drive and Kidskare Point, east of Memorial Park. Patients who’ve met “testing criteria” and have a doctor’s note and ID, can get a nose swab that’s sent off for testing by a state or private lab.

UCHealth’s drive up site is a convenience for those who need to follow-up a doctor’s order. It also limits the number of people potential carriers might come into contact with in their efforts to get a diagnosis.

Even though federal and state agencies urge those who suspect they might have the virus to avoid emergency rooms, “like all hospitals across the nation, we are of course seeing patients with respiratory symptoms,” Vogrin said.

Patients who arrive at the hospital are first screened, and any who have respiratory symptoms are immediately given a mask, she said. They’re then moved to isolation rooms “with negative air flow, which hospitals use for other communicable illnesses,” where they are cared for by employees wearing personal protective equipment and tested to see if they meet criteria for COVID-19.

Vogrin said the hospital is continuing to adapt to keep up with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which on Friday issued an update to its recommendations on mask use in response to evidence of community spread of the virus in Colorado.

All health care workers who provide patient care must now wear masks “as an extra level of protection for our patients and visitors,” Vogrin said. “In addition, all others with direct patient contact are wearing masks, to include our dietary and valet staff.”

The hospital is encouraging the public to use virtual visits if they have concerns or believe they need to be evaluated for the virus, and has added staff to the virtual urgent care team to help meet the increased demand, she said.

“We’re also planning proactively for additional ways to care for large numbers of patients, just in case this is needed," Vogrin said. "Though at this time, our hospitals and clinics are operating well and able to care for all patients."

Following CDC and state health guidelines, the hospital is enforcing a stricter policy for visitors that includes shorter hours, no more than one visitor in a 24-hour period, and no entry for children under 16 who are not patients in any UCHealth facilities.

Centura Health, with sites including Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center, said it too is following CDC guidelines to address patients with infectious diseases and that its hospitals are equipped with negative airflow rooms to isolate those suspected of having COVID-19.

It's also dialed back visiting hours and the number of visitors allowed on site at any given time at its facilities.