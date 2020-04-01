A historic downtown landmark and events center is poised to become a ward for ailing homeless people Wednesday afternoon in a desperate bid to keep the pandemic from running rampant in local shelters.
Beginning at 4 p.m., the City Auditorium is expected to serve as an isolation shelter for homeless people with symptoms of the coronavirus, or who are discharged from hospitals after having been treated for it.
"This is a very serious illness and we're trying to prevent this pandemic from entering our shelters," said Andrew Phelps, the city's homelessness and response coordinator. "We have a lot of people together in one place, and this virus could spread like wildfire within the shelter system."
The move represented a Hail Mary attempt to protect the 500 to 600 adults who sleep in shelters every night in Colorado Springs.
And it offered a stark image of the changing times wrought by the pandemic -- a century-old community gathering spot and concert venue turned into a ward for the city's homeless.
Hours before opening, the auditorium’s wooden floors were covered in heavy-duty tarps and rows of green cots filled the cavernous event hall. Near an entrance were several boxes of disposable sleeping bags.
Firefighters in blue smocks and face masks inspected the venue, and a trailer equipped with three shower stalls sat outside an entrance.
Peak Vista Community Health Center staff and nurses will visit the facility daily, checking on patients’ well-being, and recommending if any need more intense care.
Also, two doctors will be on call 24/7 to provide medical advice.
Even so, organizers were adamant that the shelter wouldn't include much in the way of medical care.
"This isn't for medical treatment -- this is essentially their home while they get better," said Jennifer Mariano, director of homeless programs for Community Health Partnership. The organization oversees the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, a coalition of nonprofits and agencies that receives federal funding to address homelessness.
Catholic Charities of Central Colorado will supply brown-bag meals for breakfast and lunch, and shelter operators were working Wednesday on securing soup or other snacks.
The shelter is expected to cost $750,000, largely for staffing supplied by the Springs Rescue Mission.
City, county and nonprofit officials plan to seek financial aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which could cover up to 75 percent of those costs.
Envida also will provide rides for homeless people to the shelter, either from a regular shelter or after they have been discharged from a hospital due to the coronavirus.
People will only be allowed inside if referred there by a hospital or a homeless shelter. They will be allowed to leave at any point, though they will be "strongly encouraged" to remain inside until medically cleared, Mariano said.
“Seeing all this go up makes it very real,” Phelps said. “My hope is this is all over-preparation. We’ll see in the two weeks.”
Homeless advocates say the shelters are just as vulnerable to a disastrous outbreak of the coronavirus as nursing homes or assisting living facilities.
Many homeless people already suffer from myriad health ailments, and their bodies are often older than their age might suggest, due to the wear and tear of living outside and the lack of access to healthy food, exercise and health care.
While some cities have emptied half of the beds from homeless shelters to space every mattress further apart and better socially distance their guests, nonprofits in Colorado Springs have yet to do that.
Instead, nonprofits have told guests to sleep head-to-toe to create a little more distance.
No confirmed cases of the coronavirus within the Pikes Peak region’s homeless population have been announced.
So far, nine people have been refused entry into the Springs Rescue Mission due to symptoms of the virus, and were referred to local hospitals, said Travis Williams, the nonprofit’s chief development officer.
At the city’s other large homeless shelter for adults, the Salvation Army’s R.J. Montgomery shelter, staff have handed out masks to guests who arrive with mild symptoms, said Capt. Doug Hanson, who leads the Salvation Army’s ‘local chapter.
Word of an isolation shelter came as a welcome news for Lance Kralicek, 30.
Homeless for five years, he occasionally visits the Springs Rescue Mission when temperatures at night get unbearably cold.
But he normally avoids shelters – including during this pandemic – for fear of catching respiratory illness.
Instead, he sleeps on sidewalks and beside downtown buildings, using blankets to keep warm. As someone who suffers from asthma – putting him at higher risk of complications from the coronavirus – it’s the safest choice, he said.
“They say stay 6 feet away from people – you can’t do that if you’re crammed into one area,” Kralicek said.
He hoped the new isolation shelter would change that.
“That way, those who have it don’t give it to other people,” he said.