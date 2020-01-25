The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating a possible local case of coronavirus, a contagious respiratory illness that has killed 56 people in China.

In a tweet posted Friday night, the state's health department wrote that doctors at Centura-St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood were treating a patient with a respiratory illness who has a history of travel from the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan, a city in China's Hubei Province.

Colorado's health department said that results from the patient in Lakewood have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will not be available for several days. The patient has been placed in an isolation unit until the results are returned.

If confirmed, the Lakewood case would be the first reported in Colorado, and the third reported in the U.S.

In a tweet, Sen. Michael Bennet wrote that he and his staff were "closely monitoring the situation in Lakewood."

"The @CDCgov’s new report on the coronavirus is very concerning and we must ensure our federal and state agencies are prepared and have the resources needed to address this potential threat to our public health."

My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Lakewood. The @CDCgov’s new report on the coronavirus is very concerning and we must ensure our federal and state agencies are prepared and have the resources needed to address this potential threat to our public health. https://t.co/x1lIhaKHur — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) January 25, 2020

The Associated Press reported Saturday night that the number of reported cases, mostly in China, had risen to nearly 2,000. The number also includes five cases in Hong Kong, two in Macao and three in Taiwan. Small numbers of cases have been found in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France and Australia. On Saturday, Canada also reported that it had discovered its first case in Toronto.

Nationally, over 2,000 returning travelers had been screened at U.S. airports and more than 60 people in 22 states were being tested for coronavirus. So far, 11 had been found free of the virus, which can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia, the CDC said.

Health officials are expecting more U.S. cases in the coming days, but said that the risk to the general public is still considered to be low.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.