The Pikes Peak Library District will have thousands of KN95 and surgical-grade masks available for free starting Friday, officials with the library district announced Wednesday.
All library locations across El Paso County, including mobile library services, will have masks available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of five masks per person while supplies last.
The Sand Creek library which is typically closed on Fridays, will have its drive-thru window open this Friday only for those who wish to obtain a free mask.
The Pikes Peak Library District is one of many public library systems participating in the state's free mask distribution program to limit the spread of COVID-19.