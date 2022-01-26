KN95

KN95

 Courtesy of 9News

The Pikes Peak Library District will have thousands of KN95 and surgical-grade masks available for free starting Friday, officials with the library district announced Wednesday. 

All library locations across El Paso County, including mobile library services, will have masks available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of five masks per person while supplies last. 

The Sand Creek library which is typically closed on Fridays, will have its drive-thru window open this Friday only for those who wish to obtain a free mask. 

The Pikes Peak Library District is one of many public library systems participating in the state's free mask distribution program to limit the spread of COVID-19.

