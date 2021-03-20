Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.