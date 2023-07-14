A bat found outside Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center is the first animal of the year to test positive for rabies in El Paso County, the county’s public health agency confirmed on Thursday.

The bat was reported to be crawling on the ground near north Cheyenne Canyon Monday before it was sent for testing, according to a Friday news release from El Paso County Public Health.

The agency reports there have been no known exposures between the bat and people. Anybody who believes they, a child or a pet made contact with the bat should immediately call the agency at 719-578-3220.

Rabies cases tend to rise in the summer months, according to EPCPH co-medical director Dr. Bernadette Albanese. The disease often spreads through the bite of an infected animal and causes brain swelling and damage. Rabies is fatal once symptoms begin.

“Now is a good time to make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations,” Albanese said in a news release. “We know folks are spending more time outdoors, taking advantage of our region’s scenic parks and trails, and by taking a few simple steps such as keeping pets on a leash and making sure that pets and children don’t interact with wild animals, you can help prevent the risk of rabies.”

According to EPCPH, healthy animals typically run away from humans. Rabid animals often act aggressively and will approach people or pets, sometimes with a stumble or limp. Other times, rabid animals might act overly passive and hide. People should not approach hiding wildlife.

El Paso County has seen the following rabies reports in the past decade: