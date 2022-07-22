The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has identified the first case of monkeypox in El Paso County, officials with the county Public Health department announced Friday.

CDPHE is the lead investigative agency on the case and will complete the necessary contact tracing. El Paso County Public Health's role is to "vaccinate any high-risk exposures identified by the CDPHE," officials said in a release.

Colorado officials have distributed more than 1,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine to at-risk residents over the past month, and more doses have been given to health care workers and others who may have been exposed, The Denver Gazette reported earlier this week.

Despite the news, officials said individual risk to the public is still low. Seventeen new Colorado monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the past week, according to state data.

Monkeypox starts with flu-like symptoms including fever, head and muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion, officials said. After that, individuals may develop a rash or skin bumps often beginning on the face. Monkeypox can look like syphilis, herpes, blisters or acne.

Those who come in close contact with a person who has the virus is likely to contract it, though brief interactions without physical contact are usually innocuous, officials said.

The strain of monkeypox spreading throughout the United States has a fatality rate of less than 1%, officials said. There have been 36 cases in Colorado, and most cases resolve on their own within four weeks, according to officials.