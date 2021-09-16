Regional hospital capacity is strained, potentially limiting surgeries and other procedures, El Paso County Public Health announced Thursday evening.
Capacity includes space, supplies and staff within a hospital. The change "comes at the direction of regional hospital and health care leadership" based on current trends, according to a statement by El Paso County Public Health.
Hospitals in the county have held a census of more than 150 COVID-19 confirmed or suspected patients in the past week, the highest numbers since the beginning of 2021.
County hospitals were caring for 166 patients with COVID-19 or suspected of having the virus on Thursday, public health data showed. The number of patients needing hospital care in the region has been on the rise since July. On average, the percentage of patients testing positive for the virus was 9.5%, an indication that more people will likely need hospital care in the coming weeks.
“UCHealth’s hospitals in the Pikes Peak region continue to see record numbers of patients needing care for COVID and other health conditions," Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer for UCHealth, said in the release. "This morning, our hospitals in the region were caring for 90 patients with COVID — a number not seen since early January. This is extremely worrisome, considering we are also about to enter flu season."
Centura announced in the release Thursday it had begun postponing those surgeries that can reasonably wait.
Two weeks ago, UChealth also started postponing a limited number of non-urgent surgeries and procedures to preserve capacity.
The state's Combined Hospital Transfer Center opened several weeks ago to help balance demand for hospital care. For example, the system pairs small rural hospitals with a larger hospital system through the center to ensure smaller hospitals are not overwhelmed and can quickly transfer patients.
Across Colorado, 89% of the intensive care unit beds are in use, with 187 beds available, state data shows. In the region, which includes Teller, El Paso, Lincoln, Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties, 8% of intensive care unit beds are currently available, according to data from the state health department.
While the state lifted all county-level COVID-19 mandates in April, the state can step in with rules if hospitals in that county are threatened to exceed 85% capacity.
The last time the hospital capacity dial moved was in mid-August, when it went up to orange, indicating capacity was "good, but with elevated hospital admissions."
The increase in hospitalizations is being driven by those who are either not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated. Those people account for 85% of those requiring advanced care, the release states. Hospitals are also seeing younger patients, with 30% of those hospitalized in the last 30 days being 39 years old or younger. That number has usually sat around 20% since March 2020.
Officials with Children's Hospital Colorado say they are facing additional stress with not only the transmissibility of the COVID-19 delta variant, but also with an early start to respiratory season, a pediatric mental health crisis and heightened demands on health care workers as more are choosing to leave the industry than ever before. The end result is pediatric care units, inpatient units and emergency departments operating at increased volumes, the release states.
Health officials urged more people in the county to get vaccinated or take proper measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the release.
“We’ve built the infrastructure, including high-volume vaccination and testing sites throughout El Paso County, and we need more people to take advantage of these quick, free, easy-to-access resources," said Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public health. "We urge people to get vaccinated; stay home when sick, even when experiencing mild symptoms; get tested; practice social distancing; and wear a face covering in public indoor settings.”
El Paso County has not instituted any county-level mandates such as masking in public spaces to slow the spread of the virus since the state lifted requirements.
According to the release, 67.8% of eligible El Paso County residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine with 61% fully vaccinated. That ranks near the bottom in terms of having the lowest vaccination rates with compared to the 10 most populous counties.
