El Paso County Public Health officials aim to slow spread of coronavirus

El Paso County Public Health officials said Monday their goal is to slow and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as the number of reported cases in the country and state continued to grow and elected officials worried about prevention efforts.
Three new presumed cases of the virus were reported in Colorado Monday. One each was identified in Eagle, Larimer and Denver counties, bringing the state total to 11.
"We recognize that it is spreading. ... Hopefully, we will stop any further spread," said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director of El Paso County Public Health. "But we anticipate that may not be the case because we have watched it across the rest of the world."
Johnson was one of the officials presenting a formal update to Colorado Springs City Council on how public health agencies are preparing for the virus.
Councilman Bill Murray was among those who said communication about prevention measures was lacking and the public agencies may not be as prepared as necessary.
"We have never stress-tested any of this process," he said. "I have never seen a plan make contact with the enemy without it going all different directions."
Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said her staff and other emergency response agencies have conducted exercises to prepare for disease and have effectively countered the spread of diseases before, including West Nile Virus in 2003.
"We continuously plan and prepare with our partners. We do not wait for an emergency to figure out who is who," Wheelan said.
The public health department is working with hospitals, nursing homes, fire departments, primary care doctors and others to ensure health providers have up-to-date information and are taking the steps to keep themselves healthy, Johnson said.
The department is also preparing to set up separated clinics to treat people who contract the coronavirus if needed, she said. The clinics would ensure coronavirus patients would not come into contact with people seeking care for other health problems and prevent or minimize any spread of the disease.
If area residents have symptoms of cronavirus, including low-grade fever, cough and shortness of breath, should call their primary care doctor for advice, Johnson said. A patient who may have coronavirus could be advised to meet health care providers outside of a clinic or medical office so they don't expose others, she said.
Determining if a patient has coronavirus in Colorado is expected to get faster because Quest Diagnostics and the LabCorp, which both have locations in Denver, have been cleared by the Federal Drug Administration to run tests for the virus, Johnson said. State testing currently takes 24 to 48 hours to get presumptive results that must be verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johnson said.
City Fire Chief Ted Collas told the council while some medical supplies are running low nationally, his department has 40,000 masks to use help protect staff from the virus. The department also has sufficient gloves and gowns for emergency responders to wear while providing care, he said.
Several council members said they were confident in public health officials' efforts. They urged residents to remain calm and not hoard toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other supplies. Residents should buy what they need and leave supplies on the shelves for others, Councilman Wayne Williams said.
"There is not a reason to panic," Williams said.
Other council members expressed doubt in the amount of information shared. Tensions in the meeting rose over preparing for a potential economic slowdown that could hurt the city's tax revenue and whether to delay the Space Symposium, an event expected to draw thousands to town.
As of Monday, the symposium was scheduled to take place at the Broadmoor as planned starting March 30, as was the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday
Murray said he was worried the city council had not been provided information about what to expect if the city's revenues take a substantial hit, which sparked a fiery response from Mayor John Suthers.
"You can be a super critic when you have no responsibility for actual governance," Suthers said.
If tax revenues drop, Suthers said he would present options for cuts to the council for approval, as he has done in the past.
Suthers said public health officials did not think canceling large events in town is necessary.
St. Patrick's parade organizer John O'Donnell said he's being "thoughtful" about the disease's impact on the 36th annual event, which typically draws 20,000 to 25,000 people.
"At the moment, we feel OK about having the parade," he said. "It (the coronavirus) doesn’t have that imminent feel for our community."
Amanda Hancock contributed to this story.