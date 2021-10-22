El Paso County Public Health launched a new influenza data dashboard to provide timely and relevant data during flu season, the agency announced Friday.
People can track flu activity throughout the county on a weekly basis, including data on pediatric deaths and flu hospitalizations, online at elpasocountyhealth.org/flu-prevention. The dashboard will be updated on Mondays, officials with El Paso County Public Health said. People can also compare the trends from this flu season to previous years.
“We are excited to offer this new resource for the public and our community partners,” Natalia Gayou, epidemiologist for El Paso County Public Health, said in a release. “In addition to COVID-19, tracking respiratory illnesses like flu is critical to efficiently monitor and identify disease trends in the community. It’s important to note that flu hospitalizations and pediatric deaths only capture a snapshot of disease activity representing the most severe illness.”
This flu season, there has been only one hospitalization related to the flu and no pediatric deaths, officials said.
Officials said that though someone can catch the flu at any time during the year, flu season typically begins as early as October and can last as late as May.
El Paso County Public Health says the best way to prevent the spread of the flu is to get the annual flu vaccine.