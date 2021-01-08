testing.jpg

El Paso County Public Health announced that it is expanding hours for three community testing sites effective Monday, Jan. 11. (Photo by Associated Press)

El Paso County residents will be able to get tested for COVID-19 seven days a week beginning Monday, according to a news release.

Community testing sites will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Citadel Mall parking lot, the Pikes Peak Community College Rampart Range Campus, and the former Beckett Event Center at 6436 US Highway 85-87 in Fountain.

“We just wanted to make it easier for people to get tested, and to streamline the process,” said El Paso County spokeswoman Robin Adair.

The Falcon/Peyton site, at 12072 Royal County Down Road, will continue to open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing is free, available to anyone 2 years of age or older, and is encouraged for people having COVID-19 symptoms, first responders, teachers, health care workers, and anyone else whose jobs put them in close contact with people.

Pre-registration is recommended but not required, and all sites will have Spanish speakers available, the release said.

People who want to get tested can register here.

Polis: Colorado schools to receive more than 1M rapid COVID tests per month

Tags

Load comments