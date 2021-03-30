El Paso County reached a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19 with a quarter million vaccine doses administered, health department officials announced in a Tuesday news release.
“This is an impressive milestone for our community,” said Fadi Youkhana, epidemiologist for El Paso County Public Health.
As of Monday, more than 253,266 doses had been given to more than 157,000 residents, for a seven-day average of 3,480 doses each day, according to the release.
Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that the state plans to move to Phase 2 of the vaccination timeline on Friday. The move will open vaccine eligibility to the general public.
The county health agency ramped up its vaccination efforts in the past month, Youkhana said with more than 40% of all the doses administered since the initial December rollout given in the month of March.
El Paso County Public Health and multiple community partners hosted several clinics last week as the county continued its efforts toward increased vaccine equity.
On March 23, El Paso County Public Health teamed up with the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs and the state health department to vaccinate 1,000 people at a clinic for restaurant workers and other eligible people.
Nearly 3,000 people were vaccinated at the El Paso County Public Health South location on March 25, 26, and 29 with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church and Westside Community Center each hosted vaccine clinics as well. The church administered 400 first doses of the Moderna vaccine; the community center gave 100 second doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Centura Health administered 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at a pop-up clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena March 26-29, health officials said.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, also administered locally, requires just one shot.
In an effort to make it easier to locate nearby vaccine providers, the county health department has launched a new interactive online map. Individuals can use the search function to locate a clinic or find one on the map.
The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System has opened up vaccine eligibility to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age or health status, according to the county's news release. Veterans may schedule a vaccine appointment by calling the 24-hour call center at (888) 336-8262, or when checking in at their next VA appointment.
Spots are still available for vaccination clinics at El Paso County Pubic Health South on Wednesday and Thursday, the release stated. The clinics, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days, will administer 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine each day to eligible residents in Phase 1B.4 and earlier phases.
Residents interested in scheduling an appointment for Wednesday can sign up here. To schedule an appointment for Thursday, sign up here.