El Paso County has launched a new mobile Women, Infants and Children services initiative to better reach residents in need, program leaders said Wednesday.

The mobile program launched in addition to three brick-and-mortar WIC clinic locations in El Paso County and expands on efforts to "meet people where they are," providing more eligible families the opportunity to enroll, El Paso County Health Services Division Director Brenda Heimbach told the county Board of Health.

WIC provides lower-income families with children younger than 5 years old supplemental food assistance, breastfeeding support, information on healthy eating and community referrals. The program serves about 13,000 clients in El Paso County, Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said.

There are three WIC clinic locations in El Paso County. Two of those clinics — one in southeast Colorado Springs and the other in Fountain — are located in areas that experience higher health and economic disparities, Heimbach said. But not everyone can get there.

"Sometimes families have barriers and they're just not able to get to a clinic," she said. "Providing mobile services, we can go out to where they are." Transportation difficulties or the inability to take time off work to visit a clinic can keep families from seeking assistance they might need. Through the county's mobile services option, "they're more likely to enroll in WIC and benefit from that," Heimbach said.

In March, WIC employees deployed bilingual educators to partner organizations who serve similar populations, such as Catholic Charities, Hillside Community Center, Tri-Lakes Cares and others, to talk to residents about the program and enroll new families. Heimbach shared with the Board of Health some success stories from these efforts, including recently enrolling a homeless, pregnant single mother with two small children who had just moved to Colorado, as well as a single father of three.

Once enrolled, families can receive ongoing WIC services through the mobile services clinic or at any of the three other locations in El Paso County, Heimbach said.

The program is also trying to enroll families with infants in the newborn intensive-care units at local hospitals, and in September will expand to providing regular appointments at Fort Carson, she said. WIC mobile services will also begin working with Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains' refugee and asylum-seeker programs this month and administrators are currently planning and coordinating mobile efforts with Family Promise of Colorado Springs and the Community Outreach Center in Calhan.

The mobile services clinic launches as the nation endures an infant formula shortage, Heimbach said. Caused by a combination of ongoing supply-chain issues and a voluntary recall by major manufacturer Abbott Nutrition, the shortage has caused frustration and fear for families who need to feed their young children, she said.

WIC does not directly distribute baby formula but can assist families in changing their food benefits to include comparable formulas or help them find where formula is located in stores, Heimbach said. The program can also lend clients breast pumps if they're breastfeeding. Breast pumps can help women increase their breast-milk supply, she said.

For more information about WIC, including eligibility requirements, call 719-578-3199 or visit elpasocountyhealth.org/service/wic. You can also find more information about the national baby formula shortage on the program's website.