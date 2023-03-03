Across the nation, a drug-resistant stomach bug is on the rise.

Colorado saw an uptick over the fall in similar bacterial infections that can cause diarrhea for several days to a week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about the bacteria, called Shigella, last week because the number of drug-resistant cases of the infections are up and treatment options for those cases are limited.

Typically, the bacteria infects about 450,000 people each year and the number of cases that don't respond to antibiotics are up to 5% from none in 2015, according to the CDC.

The agency asked health care providers to report cases because of the "potentially serious public health concerns" the rise poses.

In Colorado, the spread of shigella increased last fall, a time when it normally would have been on the decline, said Paul Galloway with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Overall the number of reported cases rose from about 250 in previous years to 373 in 2022, he said. Among those cases, 32 were "extensively drug-resistant." The state health department identified several outbreaks and clusters of cases mostly among men, he said.

Last year in El Paso County, 57 cases were reported, including three drug-resistant cases. So far this year, nine cases have have been reported in the county, said Michelle Beyrle, a spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health.

So far this year, transmission has slowed, he said, in an email.

While drug-resistant cases are up, most people with shigella recover without treatment. However, in rare cases it can cause hospitalization and death.

Children under 5 are the most at risk of infection, the CDC said.

Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, as well as those with depressed immune systems also are at higher risk.

Shigella is spread by swallowing it, according to the CDC. Often people get it on their hands after touching surfaces, such as bathroom fixtures and then touch their mouth. Contaminated water, such as lake or improperly treated swimming pool water can spread the disease. It can also be transmitted through sexual or person-to-person contact.

To avoid infection, wash your hands with soap and water before preparing food and after changing diapers. Also avoid sexual contact with those who have an infection for two weeks after their diarrhea has ended, Galloway said.