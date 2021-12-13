Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health, will step down from her position at the end of the month after almost four years, she wrote in a Dec. 12 letter to The Gazette.

Johnson, who took over as medical director in 2018, said in a statement emailed to The Gazette on Monday that she would resign “after three-and-a-half years of service, including 22 months of an unprecedented pandemic response.”

Johnson called the decision “multi-factorial” as she pursues other professional opportunities, and said it will also allow her to spend more time with family and focus on her health.

Her employment contract also ends this month.

“It has been an honor to serve the El Paso County citizens, to work with my colleagues at EPCPH and in partnership with our community,” Johnson wrote in her Dec. 12 letter.

Much of Johnson’s tenure has been marked by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and by impassioned public response to her agency’s mitigation efforts. Last month, the Board of Health was considering a vote on a resolution that would have symbolically supported coronavirus vaccinations, but they paused the vote amid public outcry against it. The Board of Health is scheduled to reconsider a similar resolution Wednesday.

More than 1,300 El Paso County residents have died of COVID-19, public health data shows.

Johnson’s departure comes amid recent tension between her agency and the Board of County Commissioners, which appoints public health board members. The board has been against mask and vaccine mandates.

In a public letter thanking Johnson for her service, hospital leadership at Children’s Colorado, Colorado Springs said Johnson “personified” Public Health’s role “as the protector of health, and having a role much broader than licensure and inspections” by “investing in relationships, actively engaging in our health care delivery system, providing the scientific validation for recommended approaches and always espousing the highest mission of public health — which is to protect the public.”

A graduate of the University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine, Johnson has spent nearly 30 years practicing medicine and health care advocacy in the Pikes Peak region. She practiced emergency medicine at UCHealth Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years and has served on several county boards including TESSA, Mission Medical Center and UCHealth.

Dr. Chris Urbina will serve as Johnson’s interim replacement while the department begins efforts to recruit and hire a permanent medical director, according to agency spokeswoman Michelle Beyrle. Urbina has more than 30 years’ public health experience, having served in public health agencies in Colorado and New Mexico.

In her Dec. 12 letter, Johnson urged county residents to overlook political and ideological differences and work together to combat the coronavirus.

“In light of how we act, who are we?” Johnson asked. “As a community, let us utilize cooperation for common goals of health.”

In her Monday night statement, Johnson said her future plans include “continued upstream health efforts, which is where my passions lie.”

She also thanked El Paso County Public Health’s leadership and staff, as well as her colleagues.

“Over the long hours and changing landscape, we have continuously found best practices and mission to align together for the health of our community. We will continue to be involved in conversations to develop medical and behavioral health collective impact models to address substance use disorders, youth resilience and more. As I continue to explore these possibilities, I am excited to have ongoing opportunities to utilize my expertise and medical practice for health advocacy in the Pikes Peak region.”