At first glance, a new sculpture at Nancy Lewis Park looks as serene as the ducks paddling slowly across the lake.

The recently installed artwork is one of the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs’ famous fundraising butterflies created by a local artist.

Red tulips connected by yellow and green vinery painted on the large wings are at home near the park’s centerpiece pond, which gives respite to the body and soul with resting benches, a gently cascading waterfall and a central view of Pikes Peak.

But up close, the butterfly transforms into an intentional, symbolic nod to the chaos happening inside the brain of someone who has Parkinson’s disease.

Designed to stimulate food for thought, the piece is intended to raise awareness about the debilitating disorder, said Mary Sauvain, a member of the Colorado Springs Parkinson’s Support Group.

With a winning bid of nearly $3,000, the club purchased the butterfly last fall at the Rotary Club’s annual charitable Flight auction, which each year raises $90,000 to $100,000 for Colorado Springs School District 11 educational projects and local nonprofits.

The support group then donated the sculpture to the city of Colorado Springs.

An official city proclamation recognizing the nationwide observance of April as Parkinson’s Awareness Month and a public dedication ceremony for the butterfly will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the park, off East Fillmore Street at Templeton Gap Road.

“Life just throws you curves,” said Sauvain, whose husband, Rich, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 19 years ago and in recent years added “cancer survivor” to his victories.

Parkinson’s, a neurological disease, is rivaling Alzheimer’s disease in prevalence, she said, and, “You hear about Alzheimer’s all the time, but you don’t hear about Parkinson’s much.”

Mary Sauvain’s daughter, Tara Sauvain, spent the month of July 2022 making the piece in honor of her father, who continues to live with Parkinson’s.

Tara has taught art at Sabin Middle School for 25 years, which she also attended as a teenager.

In May, Rotary Club members pitched the idea to Tara of her students making a butterfly for the 2022 auction, but she didn’t think that would work because of the academic calendar.

Instead, “I thought I could do one that brings awareness of Parkinson’s; with my dad having Parkinson’s, that’s always on my mind,” she said.

Her parents, Mary and Rich, were touched.

“She blew us away when she said she’s doing this in honor of her father,” Mary Sauvain said.

Tara studied how neurons in the brain die when Parkinson’s infiltrates and then sketched her idea of interconnected yet disjointed nerves that became like greenery among the red tulips, the official emblem of hope for Parkinson’s patients.

In 1980, a Dutch horticulturist developed a red and white tulip that he named the Dr. James Parkinson tulip, in honor of the doctor who in 1817 became the first person to describe the medical condition that bears his name.

The scope of the project was greater than Tara expected. Replicating the design she had initially painted on the metal butterfly in the medium she chose, acrylic paint, was difficult, given the slick surface of the wings, she said.

“I worked as much as I could to make it symmetrical on the other wing, and the flip side of the wings are symmetrical as well,” she said.

The hardest part?

“As you’re mixing a paint color, realizing it’s going to have to last for four wings because if remixing it didn’t match perfectly, I’d have to repaint.”

The butterfly’s body seemed like a natural fit for the brain stem, Tara said.

Throughout the project, Tara said her father didn’t understand that the artwork was to honor his internal and external struggles.

Realization crystallized during the auction, which she and her parents attended, when Tara was unexpectedly asked to stand up and give a small speech about the meaning behind the design.

“I think it finally connected with my dad that this was for him,” she said.

Before Parkinson’s, Mary’s husband and Tara’s dad had been a vibrant, active, funny man who worked as a barber, was a self-taught handyman and enjoyed wood carving.

“Everything he worked with was with his hands — and that’s what was taken from him,” Tara said.

One of the toughest aspects of Parkinson’s is “trying to keep your dignity because your mind has control and the body doesn’t follow,” she said.

That aspect gave way to the name of the butterfly: “Living With the Parking Brake On.”

“When my dad stands up, he has to wait for a while because his mind tells him he needs to be walking, but he can’t,” Tara said. “The same thing happens with thoughts, and having that pause is like having your parking brake on.”

The support group's donation of the butterfly was orchestrated by the city's Public Art Commission, and city staff searched for a park with a lot of user traffic so the butterfly would be visible to many, said Bobby Moehring, Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services senior maintenance technician.

Nancy Lewis Park fit that description and also has no other art pieces in it, he said.

Eventually, an informational plaque will be placed beside the sculpture.

“It is a beautiful addition to a beautiful park,” Moehring said.

Chip Frazer, the artist liaison for the Rotary Club's Flight fundraiser, said he didn't know of any other butterfly that has been donated.

"The majority are bought by businesses and private individuals," he said.

Between 50 and 60 small and large butterflies and dragonflies are auctioned off each year for the tradition that began 16 years ago.

Frazer said the Parkinson's-themed butterfly is near and dear to his heart, as the disease took his father's life.

"When I met with Tara last year about her concept, I was literally crying," he said.

When Tara sees the butterfly sculpture now, as if poised to take flight at the edge of the pond, she said it’s “like visiting a friend.”

While the emergence of the piece was a lengthy and at times painful process for the artist, it had more than one upside.

“I thought a lot about my dad during that time,” Tara said, “and I hope that this does get out there and does bring awareness.”