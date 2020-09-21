Douglass Valley Elementary School in Academy District 20 is temporarily closed Monday after a student tested positive for coronavirus, officials said in a news release.
The school is on the grounds of the Air Force Academy and serves families that include those living in base housing there. Shutting down for a 24 hour period gives more time for contact tracing, cleaning the building, and coordinating with the El Paso County health department, the school district said.
As the area's largest district, District 20 has quarantined a number of students who tested positive for the coronavirus since the schools began reopening in August.
Douglas Valley Elementary School is the most recent shutdown, with two students in quarantine after one tested positive, and another was likely exposed. The school has nearly 325 students in grades K-5.
School's administration is unsure when the elementary school will reopen, but is expected to know by 3 p.m. Monday after more contact tracing is completed, the district's spokeswoman Allison Cortez said.