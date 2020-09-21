The University of Colorado Boulder will shift to remote instruction for at least two weeks Wednesday in a bid to combat a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus, the school's chancellor announced Monday, as at least five schools in the Pikes Peak region grapple with the virus as well.
Since instituting a two-week "stay at home" period for students last week, "our COVID-19 cases have started to come down," CU Boulder Chancellor Phillip DiStefano wrote in a message Monday morning. The Boulder campus has reported more than 750 cumulative positive cases since Aug. 24, when classes started.
"Unfortunately the number of cases is not dropping quickly enough," Provost Russell Moore said during a Monday news media call, adding the shift would help "bend the curve in the right direction."
Labs, studios and performance classes will be remote unless otherwise approved for in-person by the appropriate college's dean, university officials announced. Research and related activities are not impacted by the shift. In-person classes will meet Monday and Tuesday unless faculty and instructors are able to make the change to remote before then. Campus residence halls, dining halls and the student recreation center will remain open.
"During this time, students living in university housing are asked to remain in student housing and comply with local and state health guidance," CU officials said on a webpage explaining the move. "Do not leave your halls other than for essential tasks outlined in the county's stay-at-home/self-quarantine directive."
Gov. Jared Polis said during a news conference Friday that despite surging cases on the CU campus, sending tens of thousands of students now in a COVID-19 hot zone scattering across the state and country was "very dangerous."
The shift is temporary but "could become permanent if we continue to disregard public health guidelines," DiStefano said in a video message to students.
Students violating public health orders are subject to a 10-day suspension, pending adjudication. Fourteen students have received such suspensions, officials said, adding such punishments are usually reserved for major violations such as hosting parties. More than 100 cases have been referred to the university's office of student conduct for more minor infractions, such as failing to wear a mask in a public area, they added.
As of Monday, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs had 18 cumulative positives, according to a data dashboard on its website, and Colorado College had 13, according to a data dashboard on its website.
In Colorado Springs, Douglass Valley Elementary School in Academy District 20, the area's largest school district, was temporarily closed Monday after a student tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said in a news release.
The school is on the grounds of the Air Force Academy and serves families that include those living in base housing. Shutting down for a 24-hour period gives more time for contact tracing, cleaning the building and coordinating with El Paso County Public Health, district officials said.
The school was scheduled to re-open Tuesday, but 49 students will remain in quarantine, a district spokeswoman said.
Doherty High School in Colorado Springs District 11, the area's second largest district, will delay its return to full in-person learning until Oct. 6. An individual connected to the school had been assessed to be a "presumptive positive" case because of exposure to a known positive case, as well as showing symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus, the district reported in a news release Monday.
That person "has impacted a group of staff, who are quarantined out of precaution," and those staff members are "directly involved with the operations of bringing students back to in-person learning," thus delaying the school's return to hybrid in-person learning, district spokeswoman Devra Ashby told The Gazette in a Monday email.
An additional District 11 school, Wilson Elementary School, also has a "presumptive positive" case. Both schools will remain open for staff and will continue to conduct remote learning, but Wilson will continue with its plan for interested students to return to in-person learning this week, according to the release.
Harrison District 2's Turman Elementary School was closed Monday and will remain closed through Thursday as a result of positive cases, according to a message posted Sunday to the school's Facebook page. The school will shift to e-learning, the post stated. A two-week quarantine will affect 52 students, a district representative said Monday.
Additional outbreaks of the virus, consisting of two or more cases at one site within two weeks, have occurred at Colorado International Language Academy, a foreign language charter school, and The Classical Academy's cottage school program, a part-time home-school enrichment program, reported Thursday and Friday respectively, and each involving two individuals, according to El Paso County Public Health's online list of outbreaks.
The outbreak at The Classical Academy's home-school program, involving two students, closed the program last week, sending it online. The program, which includes about 300 students, will remain online until Sept. 28. Multiple students and staff members are quarantined, spokeswoman Tisha Harris said.
A call to Colorado International Language Academy was not immediately returned.
District 20 resumed in-person learning this month, allowing interested middle and high school students to attend on a hybrid schedule. Preschool and elementary students were allowed to return in person or online when the district resumed school last month.
District 11 plans to bring back interested elementary and middle school students for in-person learning on a staggered timeline this week. Interested high-school students are to return to in-person learning via a hybrid schedule next week, officials said.
District 2 transitioned interested elementary students back to in-person learning this month, and interested middle- and high-school students to hybrid learning.
Under state health department pandemic guidance released in late July, schools are advised to shut down for several days for contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive.