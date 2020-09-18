CSU pueblo

Colorado State University Pueblo's women's soccer team entered quarantine Thursday after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a school spokeswoman said.

So far, none of the players have tested positive for the virus.

“This is a precautionary measure as 50% of individuals on the team were exposed to a positive test case," Haley Sue Robinson, a school spokeswoman said. "The quarantine was recommended by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment."

The players, most of whom live off-campus, started quarantining within two hours of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment notifying the school and its players about the exposure, Robinson said.

The campus currently has a total of 11 positive cases with 24 students quarantined.

The quarantine comes as the University of Colorado Boulder enters a 14-day campus-wide quarantine for all students because COVID-19 cases spiked since the school's reopening in late August.

