Colorado State University Pueblo's women's soccer team entered quarantine Thursday after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a school spokeswoman said.
So far, none of the players have tested positive for the virus.
“This is a precautionary measure as 50% of individuals on the team were exposed to a positive test case," Haley Sue Robinson, a school spokeswoman said. "The quarantine was recommended by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment."
The players, most of whom live off-campus, started quarantining within two hours of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment notifying the school and its players about the exposure, Robinson said.
The campus currently has a total of 11 positive cases with 24 students quarantined.
The quarantine comes as the University of Colorado Boulder enters a 14-day campus-wide quarantine for all students because COVID-19 cases spiked since the school's reopening in late August.