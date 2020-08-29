Several people have asked me lately about the regional unemployment rate. Specifically, how can the unemployment rate be so low given the current health and economic crisis?
In July, El Paso County’s unemployment rate declined back down to single digits to 6.9% from 10.5% in June. A recent Gazette article rightly pointed out that the rate is so low largely because the number of people participating in the labor force has also fallen (see first graph). Declining labor participation has been something I have been talking about for years as it is not a phenomenon solely brought about by the pandemic.
It is a structural issue and at the heart of whether our region and nation will not only recover from the pandemic, but also behind whether we will experience any appreciable economic growth in years to come. You simply cannot have growth if people are unable or choosing not to work. But this cannot be effectively addressed unless we know the “why” behind the declining labor participation.
I would like to start with the caution that the current crisis brought light to some necessary revisions in the data collection methods of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The BLS has recently changed their questions in the Current Population Survey (CPS), which is the source of data for the unemployment rate and the labor force. The CPS now has five additional, pandemic-related questions. Most notably, the BLS is now capturing the proportion of people who say they are “employed,” but not necessarily working (think furloughed workers). Specifics can be found here: https://www.bls.gov/cps/effects-of-the-coronavirus-covid-19-pandemic.htm.
The pre-COVID data deficiencies largely explain why we did not see earlier in the pandemic unemployment rates in the higher double-digits despite a high number of initial and continuing unemployment claims. We have over 30 million people out of work in the U.S., but the July unemployment rate was 10.5%; a high rate, but not one that truly reflects 30 million unemployed or truly captures all those who have chosen not to participate in the labor force. The U-6 better captures all people either not working and who are looking for work, working fewer hours than they would like, or simply long-term, unemployed discouraged workers. That U-6 rate is currently at 16.8%. Both rates are calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics from the Current Population Survey.
The switch to more specific, COVID-relevant questions and methodologies has also likely contributed to the wide gyrations we’ve seen in local and national unemployment and labor force participation rates. For example, our local labor force had a big jump in June of this year . This is no doubt due to the re-opening of the economy and the perception by the unemployed that jobs would again become available. However, note that the almost 353,000 people participating in the labor force in June is markedly higher than the 2019 levels, which I am not sure I buy. The other data caveat is that these numbers are sometimes revised, and I believe there will be more revisions than usual in coming months because of true volatility in employment but also because we have a new normal in how we measure employment data.
From a straight up mathematical standpoint, the unemployment rate is a simple division problem: number of people unemployed divided by the number of people participating in the labor force. If the denominator (labor force) is smaller, that would increase the quotient, which is the unemployment rate. However, from June to May, although we had almost 10,000 fewer people participate in the labor force in El Paso County, we had a larger drop in the number of unemployed people (from 36,939 in June down to 23,725 in July). In other words, the numerator fell by a larger amount than the denominator did, which is why the unemployment rate fell rather dramatically from 10.5% to 6.9%. I know I am starved for good news, so I’ll take fewer people unemployed, but I think it’s vital to underscore the relativity of it all.
And us simple-minded economists rely on pictures. The second graph shows that the average number of unemployed people in our county in 2019 was 11,282. At the first peak of the pandemic in April, we had 41,569 people unemployed (and remember, that was with incomplete counting of temporarily laid off or furloughed workers). To put that in context, that’s roughly 1 in 7 workers out of work in El Paso County, but probably more if data had fully captured the extraordinary circumstances. But even by July, we still had 23,725 unemployed people, or roughly double the 2019 average.
The hope is that post-pandemic, we can get back to more “normal” labor force and employment numbers. However, I don’t think we should overly rely on that assumption for longer-term structural reasons I outline below, but also because of the estimated 100,000 U.S. businesses that have thus far permanently shuttered.
First, there is controversy around one of the rationales for fewer people participating in the labor force: the supplemental unemployment benefits. Up until the end of July, the unemployed were receiving a generous $600 in additional payments per week. The theory goes that this high level of weekly transfer payments disincentives people to return to work. Maybe that is true for some people, but I think that conversation somewhat misses the point. If additional benefits are better than what people are making through working, maybe many of them were not at livable wages to begin with.
I think this is highly plausible given that hospitality jobs have been the hardest hit and that this super sector has some of the lowest wages. Hospitality is also female dominated, which further drives down wages. As an example, according to the MIT living wage calculator, one adult with two children in El Paso County needs $31.67 per hour, or $65,874 per year, in order to meet essential expenses such as food, child care, medical, housing, transportation and other costs in addition to paying taxes. If a household has two adults working with two children, each adult would need to earn $14.79 per hour, or $30,763 per worker per year. Minimum wage is $11.10 in Colorado, which translates to $23,088, annually and the nation’s rate is significantly lower at $7.75, or $16,120 annually. Minimum wage only comes close to meeting the living wage in El Paso County for a single adult with no children: $11.99 per hour. The Colorado minimum wage only comes close to meeting the living wage for young, single, or still dependent workers, but no other demographic.
This is not a value judgement in my estimation. It is the reality of the American profit-driven economic model that emphasizes competition to keep prices low (not a bad thing) and that ensures higher returns to owners and investors while letting the workers carry the brunt of the competitive model through their lower wages. It is true that owners and investors are carrying risk while a low-wage hourly worker bee is not. However, in most cases people take risks they can handle financially, and once initial investments have proven sound and profitable, the ongoing revenue stream to owners and investors can be ten, a hundred or even a thousand-fold more than the time investment a worker makes through an hourly wage.
Case in point is the fact that the top 1% of earners in the U.S. account for about 20% of the country’s total annual income while the lowest earning 25% of Americans account for only 3.7% of total U.S. annual income. In terms of wages, according to the Economic Policy Institute, the average wage for each worker in the top 10% was about $100,000, while the bottom 10% earned about $21,000 per year, or about one-fifth of what the top earners made. And these are wages, which do not incorporate holistic income from other assets.
This bifurcation is blatantly apparent in the sharp contrast between the continued stock market run and the lower-skill, under or unemployed individuals who are living paycheck to paycheck, increasingly defaulting on loans, falling behind on rent or mortgage payments and increasingly relying on social assistance. It’s a tale of two peoples.
Economists always emphasize that individuals largely make rational decisions based on what is best for them. The inherent challenge that COVID has amplified is that our economic model, while having a plethora of strengths, is not working for many low-skill, low-wage workers. And if we simply strip away all benefits to try and incentivize more people to work, that won’t change the fact that many lower-skill workers simply cannot make ends meet at current (low-skill) wage levels. That brings me back to the underlying truism that in order to have an economy that thrives, people have to thrive.
Thriving people buy more stuff and that feeds capitalism. Thriving people are physically and mentally healthier (in El Paso County there is 16-year difference in life expectancy across census tracts). Thriving people obtain more education, which enables them to have better jobs, pay more in taxes, draw less on social programs, innovate, and start businesses. It’s not just a warm and fuzzy thought, it’s one of the things I think about in terms of the long-term sustainability of our country. I am an economist so believe me; I inherently love capitalism. It needs some serious tweaking though, and COVID has just given me the courage to say it out loud.
There are, of course, other reasons people are not currently participating in the labor force. Some people have pre-existing health conditions or someone in their family does, so they do not want to risk getting sick. Many workers, primarily women, are not able or willing to put their child(ren) in childcare. School has now started, and most districts are either online or hybrid, further restricting how much parents can work. Yes, this is COVID-specific, but the affordability of childcare in the U.S. is yet another structural issue that has limited labor participation well before COVID. With the Legacy Institute, I did an analysis about a year ago that showed a 19% annual return on investment for communities that invest in a subsidized pre-kindergarten 4’s program, mostly because of the increase in adult labor participation. I went further and conservatively measured the improved academic performance and graduation rates of kids who have access to early learning. (There have been a lot of studies validating this.) The annual ROI increased to 22%, again largely due to higher labor participation by those kids with early learning advantages.
Another major issue around labor participation is the skills gap, which I have often written about (articles at uccseconomicforum.com). Even prior to COVID, hospitality jobs were declining in number mostly due to automation, robotics, and simple preferences towards virtual services like online buying. Those displaced workers could be put into rapid and scaled national training programs for jobs that are in high demand. Many of those jobs require certifications and not four-year degrees. But whatever the requisite training, helping displaced workers pay for relevant, high-demand training has a long list of benefits for individuals, families, and the economy at large. It’s a great investment. We just need to make it an easy, accessible and rational choice for those segments of our workforce who need upskilling.
I am not the only economist who constantly thinks about these things. The chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has talked more than any other chair I can remember about viable jobs, wages, income inequality and its perils. I believe one of the most detrimental aspects of large income disparities centers around racial inequalities. The reasons for racism are multi-faceted and complex, and that is a whole other dissertation. I will say that the income inequality I am talking about propagates social ills such as racism. Social ills fester when there is generational poverty with less and less socio-economic mobility. And when that generational poverty is concentrated in certain racial/ethnic minority groups, the income inequalities further cement the racial inequalities and racism in general. It’s a perilous cycle and no surprise to me that COVID has elevated the tensions around income and race inequality. COVID has once again accelerated and amplified a trend that is not new, but less tolerated under the strain of economic uncertainty, especially income uncertainty that disproportionately effects the bottom earners.
I’ve painted a rather bleak picture, but I innately go back to the positive. As devastating as COVID has been for many businesses and individuals, I believe its severity can possibly shake up norms. Disruptions do spark innovative thought, and disruption can motivate out-of-the-box action. It takes looking at the data, recognizing the shortcomings in our political and economic systems, and agreeing that we should not be a nation of two peoples irreconcilably divided by political affiliation, income, or race. Maybe I am a hopeless optimist, but I think we can be better than that, and that perhaps COVID can be our springboard.
Tatiana Bailey, Director, UCCS Economic Forum