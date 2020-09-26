The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has officially reached every county in Colorado as Kiowa County reported its first positive case Friday, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Of the state’s 64 counties, Kiowa County was the last to report a confirmed case of COVID-19. The county did not report any deaths.
The governor of Colorado was on the west side of the state on Friday and spoke in Grand Junction at Colorado Mesa University.
“As we continue traveling the state, I’m excited to see how each community is responding to this pandemic and supporting each other. It’s great to be here on the Western Slope and I applaud the work that so many local businesses and cities have done to protect the health and safety of residents,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Our Western Colorado communities serve as a critical part of our state’s economy and will play an important role in building back even stronger than before. This part of our state serves as a hub for the outdoor recreation industry, which has really been bolstered as so many Coloradans are turning to the outdoors during this pandemic. In order to continue enjoying what we all know and love about our state, we must do an even better job of wearing masks, avoiding large crowds, and physically distancing and there are great opportunities to be safe in the vast, great outdoors of western Colorado.”