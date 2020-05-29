Testing for COVID-19 antibodies in residents across El Paso County could help determine how widespread the illness has been and if the community is developing widespread immunity in the future, according to El Paso County Public Health.
UCHealth and Matthews-Vu Medical Group, which offers primary care, recently started offering COVID-19 antibody testing that can determine if patients had the illness previously. UCHealth announced Thursday it was offering antibody testing to anyone in Colorado and has already seen strong interest, spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said.
Matthews-Vu started offering antibody tests about three weeks ago and have seen moderate interest in it from curious patients who had COVID-19 symptoms earlier this year, but were unable to get tested while they were sick, said Paul Novotny, director of operations.
"Interest is gaining. It’s not a huge overwhelming amount of interest right now," he said.
It is likely more primary care providers could start offering the testing, which requires a patient's blood to be drawn, Novotny said.
If patients test positive, it could be an indicator of some immunity, said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director with the county health department. But it is unknown how much immunity a patient might have or how long it might last, she said.
Other coronaviruses can trigger antibodies that provide only partial and fairly short-term immunity, she said.
So, UCHealth and Matthews-Vu are advising their patients to continue taking the same precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, such as wearing cloth masks in public.
"It’s not a get out of jail free card," Johnson said.
But the antibody test results could help better inform public health officials about how widespread the disease was, particularly when tests were in short supply earlier this year, she said.
"It would make sense that we had more cases than we were aware of," she said. But it's likely public health will ever have a complete count of all the cases, she said.
Going forward, if residents that test positive for the antibodies get sick with coronavirus again, it could help health officials learn more about natural immunity residents are developing, Johnson said.
Residents interested in a test can get one for $100 at UCHealth. Matthews-Vu is offering tests for $53. Residents do not need to be a patient to get a test at Matthews-Vu, but the medical practice is asking residents to schedule appointments with one it's providers so the test results can be explained, Novonty said. Some insurance companies will cover the cost of the tests.