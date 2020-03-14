The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed 24 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Colorado, including a third in El Paso County.
The new cases, based on overnight test results, bring the total number of presumptive positive cases in Colorado to 101.
The test results include 20 from the state lab and four from private testing facilities that are receiving samples from health care providers. The state can confirm completed test results on approximately 800 people in Colorado since testing started on Feb. 28.
Total new presumptive positive cases: 24
Age of individuals:
20s – 4
30s – 5
40s – 5
50s – 5
60s – 2
70s – 2
80s – 1
County of residence:
Adams - 3
Arapahoe – 3
Denver – 5
Eagle – 4
El Paso – 1
Gunnison - 2
Jefferson – 2
Mesa - 1
Pitkin – 1
Weld - 1
Out of state - 1 (Currently located Denver County)
Resident/Visitor:
Residents: 23
Visitors: 1
Gender:
Female: 11
Male: 13
To ensure expedience on reporting presumptive positive cases, the state will provide overall testing statistics as soon as we are able on the website.