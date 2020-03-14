The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Saturday confirmed 24 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Colorado, including a third in El Paso County.
The new cases, based on overnight test results, bring the total number of presumptive positive cases in Colorado to 101.
The test results include 20 from the state lab and four from private testing facilities that are receiving samples from health care providers. The state can confirm completed test results on approximately 800 people in Colorado since testing started on Feb. 28.
Total new presumptive positive cases: 24
Age of individuals:
20s – 4
30s – 5
40s – 5
50s – 5
60s – 2
70s – 2
80s – 1
County of residence:
Adams - 3
Arapahoe – 3
Denver – 5
Eagle – 4
El Paso – 1
Gunnison - 2
Jefferson – 2
Mesa - 1
Pitkin – 1
Weld - 1
Out of state - 1 (Currently located Denver County)
Resident/Visitor:
Residents: 23
Visitors: 1
Gender:
Female: 11
Male: 13
In other coronavirus developments in Colorado:
• El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller issued a local disaster emergency declaration Saturday "due to developments related to COVID-19," a county statement said.
“The safety and well-being of our citizens is our top priority,” Waller said in the statement. “This declaration enables us to access additional medical resources and utilize emergency procurement policies. Until further notice, people should go about their normal lives with a few modifications to help limit the spread of the disease.”
The declaration allows the county to receive help from the Medical Reserve Corp., which "can help alleviate the burden for medical personnel," and provide extra protective equipment.
• New Life Church announced it would be holding online services only to comply with Gov. Jared Polis' directive to limit gatherings of 250 or more, although its offices would remain open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays.