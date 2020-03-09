Coronavirus has made it's debut into El Paso County and the number of presumptive positive test cases in Colorado has grown to 11 Monday. But what does that mean for residents, and how concerned should we really be?
Here are some common questions, and the answers you should know:
What are the symptoms of coronavirus?
Fever, coughing and shortness of breath are all symptoms of the COVID-19 virus according to the CDC. They can all appear two to 14 days after initial exposure to another person who has Coronavirus.
Should I get tested if I have some of these symptoms?
The CDC says that those who develop symptoms, and have also been in close contact with a person known to have the virus, should call their doctor and discuss their symptoms. Those who have traveled from an area with widespread or continuing community outbreak of the virus are also asked to call their doctor if they experience symptoms.
People are urged not to go straight to the doctor or emergency room if they suspect they may have coronavirus. Call ahead and speak with your doctor.
What are the best ways to avoid getting the virus?
The CDC urges people to avoid close contact with those who are sick, avoid touching your eyes or mouth, and stay home when you are sick. Face masks are only required if you are showing symptoms of coronavirus. Washing your hands is extremely important. You can read some tips from the CDC on proper hand-washing here.
Are there certain supplies I should have in case of a major outbreak?
The CDC suggests people who are at a higher risk of contraction should stock up on essential medication, medical supplies and groceries. This precaution is only for the concern that people may end up quarantined at their home for an extended period of time if they contract the virus.
What makes coronavirus different from the flu?
The flu, although similar to the coronavirus, poses different symptoms and risks to overall health. Flu symptoms include sore throat, runny and stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, and chills. Coronavirus does not present any of those symptoms. The flu also poses a significant risk to children, which the coronavirus does not. Between 2018 and 2019, the CDC estimated that 35.5 million Americans had the flu, and 34,157 of them died of the illness. There is, however, a vaccination for the flu, whereas none yet exists for the coronavirus.
What should I do if I am planning to travel internationally soon?
Start by checking the CDC website. There is a list of countries which are most heavily affected by the virus and are being labeled as level 2 and level 3 risks. If you have recently traveled to or are planning to go to any of these countries, speak with your doctor.
Are the elderly more susceptible?
According to the CDC, those who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are at a higher risk of catching the virus. Because the elderly are at a higher risk for these ailments, they also are at a higher risk for coronavirus.
What about children?
The CDC reports that as of now, there is no evidence that children are more susceptible to the disease. Although some cases have been reported in children, the majority have been in adults. Children's Hospital Colorado said they don't believe children or babies are at a higher risk, saying that "children seem to have milder forms of the illness." At this time, there have been no reports of children dying from the illness. Parents who have concerns may call the hospital's hotline at 720-777-0123.
What should I do if I have a chronic condition?
Officials suggest that those who are at a higher risk stock up medications necessary to their health, and to take extra measures to distance themselves from other people in the community during an outbreak.
Where are the confirmed Colorado cases?
As of Monday, March 9, Colorado had 11 cases, including one in El Paso County. The cases in Colorado are not positive determinations, but presumptive ones, as official tests can take up to a week to confirm, according to the CDC. The other cases in Colorado include three in Denver county and another indeterminate case, three in Douglas County, two in Eagle County, one in Summit County and one in Larimer County.
How does the coronavirus spread?
Coronavirus is spread from person to person within close contact. Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County said "We know it's spread through droplets -- the spray when you cough or sneeze." These droplets can reach as far as 6-feet, and anyone in that radius can be affected.
Should I be concerned about my pets at all?
According to the World Health Organization, pets do not pose an infection risk to humans.
Is it OK to still buy products from China?
The CDC and World Health Organization report that there is no evidence to suggest that animals or animal products imported from China pose a risk for spreading COVID-19.
Should I wear a mask in public places?
According to multiple sources, including Children's Hospital Colorado, it is not advised to wear masks in public. Medical professionals need the masks, and are given special training on how to effectively use them with gloves and gowns. The WHO reports that there is a world-wide shortage of masks, and urges people to use them wisely. Disposable masks can only be used once, and if used for no reason, are wasted.
Will warm weather slow the spread?
As of now, the CDC said that it is unknown whether or not the upcoming warm weather will slow the outbreak. In some cases, such as the flu and the common cold, warm weather can slow the spread, but it is not known whether or not the coronavirus will react the same.