Visitors at the Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours and Whitewater Bar & Grill in Fremont County were possibly exposed to COVID-19 between July 13 and 19, according to the The Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment.
While the health department has not released the number of cases traced to the facility, they encourage people who visited the property between the July 13 and 19 to get tested for COVID-19 and monitor themselves for symptoms for at least 14 days after visiting the property.
If visitors test positive for the virus or show symptoms they are urged to stay home.
The facility followed guidelines including social distancing, symptom checks and mask requirements, according to the health department, and no employees at the site have tested positive for the virus.
The health department is offering free drive through testing Tuesday and Wednesday 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 719-276-7450 to make an appointment.
