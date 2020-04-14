Three times as many men than women in El Paso County have died from COVID-19, the highly infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to data released Tuesday by the county health department.
Of the 40 people who have died from the virus as of Monday, 30 were men and 10 were women.
While the ratio could change as more data is collected, the pattern mirrors mortality statistics in other countries, such as Italy, China and South Korea.
In the United States, the picture of who is most vulnerable to the virus is less clear. Federal health officials have not released nationwide data that shows a gender breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths.
The county data also highlighted the impact the virus has had on the elderly population — 95% of the deaths in El Paso County were people age 60 or older. Twelve people died in residential facilities across the county, the data show.
According to the data:
• 40 people in El Paso County have died from COVID-19 as of Monday.
• 30 men have died. Two were 41 years old; four were between 60 and 69; nine were between 70 and 79; 12 were between 80 and 89, and two were 90 or older.
• 10 women have died, including a 61-year-old, a 79-year-old, four between ages 80 and 89, and four who were 90 or older.
• 12 people died in long-term care centers, including MorningStar Senior Living, Laurel Manor Care Center, and Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living Center.
