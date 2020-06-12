Coronavirus in a nutshell:
The virus tells the body's cells to stop doing what they are supposed to do.
As the body tries to fight back, the immune system overreacts and causes inflammation, compromising the organs' natural functionality. The virus takes to the lungs and causes difficulty breathing, aches, diarrhea, weight loss, and more.
There are lasting effects even after one has beaten the virus. Poor blood circulation can, and has, led to amputation of fingers, etc., even in physically fit and young patients.
It is likely that the amount of coronavirus cases and deaths are under-reported in the U.S. Reporting guidelines are voluntary.
Madeline Holcombe of CNN writes:
At least 28 states are not following US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on reporting new Covid-19 cases -half of which saw the trend of new cases increasing in the last week.
Those states are not reporting probable cases, according to the daily case count listed on the CDC's website. Probable cases include those that show evidence of an infection without the confirmation of a lab test and cases where coronavirus was listed as a cause or contributing cause of death but are not confirmed with a lab test.
It is not enough, nor should we feel safe, to only stay six feet apart from one another and wear masks. Additionally, prophylactic measures are not 100% effective. It is important to remember that the virus stays alive on hard surfaces for up to three days.