A drive collecting medical supplies to help combat the spread of the coronavirus will be held noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The dropoff location is in Lot J on the stadium's north side.
Supplies needed include sterile and non-sterile gloves, hand sanitizer, bleach bottles or sprays, bleach wipes, isopropyl alcohol, eye protection and goggles, clear face shields, masks, respirator masks, PAPR respirators, disposable gowns, shoe covers and biohazard bags.
The items will be given to Project C.U.R.E. to distribute to Colorado healthcare providers.
