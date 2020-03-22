Imports of medical supplies plummet as demand in US soars

In this March 17, 2020, photo, Theresa Malijan, a registered nurse, has hand sanitizer applied on her hands after removing her gloves after she took a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. The Associated Press has found that the critical shortage of testing swabs, protective masks, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer can be tied to a sudden drop in imports of medical supplies.

 Elaine Thompson

A drive collecting medical supplies to help combat the spread of the coronavirus will be held noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The dropoff location is in Lot J on the stadium's north side.

Supplies needed include sterile and non-sterile gloves, hand sanitizer, bleach bottles or sprays, bleach wipes, isopropyl alcohol, eye protection and goggles, clear face shields, masks, respirator masks, PAPR respirators, disposable gowns, shoe covers and biohazard bags.

The items will be given to Project C.U.R.E. to distribute to Colorado healthcare providers.

