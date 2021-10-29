The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is recommending parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 make a plan to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19, the department announced Friday.
The announcement comes as the Center For Disease Control's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Nov. 2 to talk over recommending a COVID-19 vaccine for the age group. The CDC will make a final recommendation following the talks.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment contends that vaccination is the most effective way to stymie the spread of the COVID-19 virus and avoid the worst outcomes such as hospitalization or death.
“Being able to vaccinate 5-11-year-old children will be a crucial step in our COVID-19 response,” Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer of the department said in a release. “Vaccines are the best protection against COVID-19, and we are excited to be able to offer this additional protection to more children in Colorado soon. We are rolling out a statewide campaign to ensure vaccines for this age group are readily available and easy for Coloradans to access.”
The department recommends parents talk with their children about the vaccine and answer questions they may have. It might also be helpful to empower them in the process by allowing them to decide which arm they would like to get the shot in, the department said.
The vaccine will be available in many of the same places offering vaccines to teens and adults currently such as doctor's offices, pharmacies, community vaccination events and more. The department also notes that Colorado's Healthy Families and Workplaces Act entitles parents and guardians to paid leave from work to take their child to a vaccine appoint or care for children if they experience vaccine side effects.