A day care in Colorado Springs closed after three employees tested positive for Coronavirus.
Shanda Rivera, the owner of Horizons Childcare, says she got a call from one of her employees Monday night. That employee had tested positive for the virus. After that, staff members got tested, and two other employees came back positive.
“Out of the three of them, two of them never had fevers,” River said. “Their only symptoms, like I said, were headaches and body aches. And just feeling tired. So really listen to your body, and if you’re not feeling well, you know give yourself some time off.”
Rivera informed the El Paso County Health Department, and she agreed to close for two weeks. They will reopen on July 20.